Hair Goals: 5 DJ Cuppy's pictures that will inspire you to buy a pink wig

Temi Iwalaiye

Every week on hair goals, we give you ideas to use for your next hair appointment.

Here are some pink wig ideas [Instagram]
Here are some pink wig ideas [Instagram]

This week, our eyes are set on Florence ‘Cuppy’ Otedola's love for pink hair, and we are saying why not pink?

You have a straight wig, a bob wig and a curly wig, what’s next? How about a pink wig? Have you thought of it before? Well, if you are out of ideas on the next hairstyle to do, then a pink wig should be on your list, just ask Cuppy.

Nothing looks better than a bone-straight wig, and this light wig straight wig on Cuppy should give you the right ideas.

If you are not as daring, how about a combination of blonde hair with pink tips?

A razor-cut bob wig is always a good idea. but how about you make it pink instead?

Now, this sort of wig requires some serious expertise to pull off. You need the right salon to pull this off but this is a gorgeous colour for short hair.

A wet curly wig in pink colour is an ultimate beauty hack, and it looks good on everybody.

Also, notice the subtle colour of the pink, it is almost like bleached blonde.

So, next time you are picking a new wig, try pinl

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Hair Goals: 5 DJ Cuppy's pictures that will inspire you to buy a pink wig

