Guinness World Records declares Hilda Baci new cooking marathon record holder

Many people wondered when Guinness World Records was going to announce her as the record holder. Guinness World Records said they were reviewing the evidence and would do so in time.

In a video posted on their social media page, an official from GWR said that Hilda fulfilled all the conditions after reviewing the evidence.

One of the conditions is that there must be at least two items being cooked and prepared at any time, and the number, name and weight of each item must be submitted with evidence. Hilda fulfilled each of these conditions.

She had five minutes of rest after every hour. There was a miscalculation with Hilda’s rest break, so they were not able to announce the 100 hours claimed. Hilda broke the record by 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Hilda replied to the tweet announcing her as the new record holder, "this is the best news ever omg omg omg thank you so much."