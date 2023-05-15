The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hilda Baci stops cooking after more than a 100 hours to set new Guinness World Record

Temi Iwalaiye

Hilda Baci cooked hundreds of tasty meals for four days to break and set a new record.

For 100 hours, Hilda Baci cooked [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]
For 100 hours, Hilda Baci cooked [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]

The incredible Nigerian chef has just set a new record for the longest time spent cooking by an individual after she switched off her gas stove at 4 pm on Monday, May 15, 2023.

As of 7:46 am this morning, she had already surpassed the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Lata Tondon of India in 2019.

Baci's achievement is a true testament to her talent, dedication, and sheer willpower.

The 27-year-old cooked hundreds of tasty meals that were served to the thousands of Nigerians who visited Amore Gardens in Lekki, where she set up for her record-breaking feat.

Every day for four days, Hilda received top-notch medical care from a team of doctors, trainers, and nutritionists who managed her through trying periods, including at a point where she experienced vomiting and displayed obvious signs of exhaustion and fatigue.

Hilda Baci and her mother at Amore Gardens
Hilda Baci and her mother at Amore Gardens Pulse Nigeria

Hilda Baci also had the support of her sous chef, Sunny, her family, especially her supportive mother who cheered her on, friends, politicians, celebrities and well-wishers.

Hilda's sous chef offering her support [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]
Hilda's sous chef offering her support [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon] Pulse Nigeria
She garnered the support of Nigerians and the whole world who watched her as she persevered, frequently drawing her strength from the enthusiastic crowd around her.

Hilda Baci draws strength from the crowd [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]
Hilda Baci draws strength from the crowd [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon] Pulse Nigeria

Several dignitaries, including the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and former Akwa Ibom State governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio, paid high-profile visits to her kitchen.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu] Pulse Nigeria

It's truly remarkable that Hilda Baci managed to cook for such a lengthy period because cooking is an exhausting activity, yet she persisted for a whopping 100 hours 40 minutes. This exemplary display of grit and determination is truly awe-inspiring.

The Guinness World Records management will review the chef's amazing feat before her name is finally inducted into the famous book, which already has a number of Nigerians with achievements in other categories.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

