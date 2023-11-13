Could period syncing be used to help women conceive or avoid pregnancy?

The exact cause of period syncing is still unknown, but scientists hypothesise that it may be influenced by pheromones or social interactions.

According to GYN Surgical Solutions, cycle syncing helps with fertility by knowing the best time to try to conceive. One study found that women who were exposed to ovulating women were more likely to ovulate themselves. This suggests the possibility of using pheromones to trigger ovulation in women who are trying to conceive.

Note that this research is still preliminary, and more research is needed to confirm the effectiveness of using period syncing to conceive or avoid pregnancy. The scientific community is continuously researching to refine our understanding of menstrual cycles, fertility, and reproductive health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Period syncing for conception

If you're trying to conceive, you may be able to increase your chances of getting pregnant by spending time with other women who are also trying to conceive.

You can also try using a period-tracking app to identify the fertile days of your cycle. Once you're able to track your ovulation patterns, you can time intercourse to coincide with the most fertile days of your cycle.

Period syncing to avoid pregnancy

Conversely, if the goal is to avoid pregnancy, you may consider reducing contact with women who are menstruating. Utilising a period-tracking app can help you identify patterns of synchronisation in your own menstrual cycle. That way, you avoid intercourse during the most fertile days of your cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Note: