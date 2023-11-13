ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Could period syncing be used to help women conceive or avoid pregnancy?

Anna Ajayi

Is period syncing a myth and are there other unknown benefits to this phenomenon?

Period syncing is a phenomenon that has not been fully understood by scientists [AuntFlow]
Period syncing is a phenomenon that has not been fully understood by scientists [AuntFlow]

Recommended articles

The exact cause of period syncing is still unknown, but scientists hypothesise that it may be influenced by pheromones or social interactions.

According to GYN Surgical Solutions, cycle syncing helps with fertility by knowing the best time to try to conceive. One study found that women who were exposed to ovulating women were more likely to ovulate themselves. This suggests the possibility of using pheromones to trigger ovulation in women who are trying to conceive.

Note that this research is still preliminary, and more research is needed to confirm the effectiveness of using period syncing to conceive or avoid pregnancy. The scientific community is continuously researching to refine our understanding of menstrual cycles, fertility, and reproductive health.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're trying to conceive, you may be able to increase your chances of getting pregnant by spending time with other women who are also trying to conceive.

You can also try using a period-tracking app to identify the fertile days of your cycle. Once you're able to track your ovulation patterns, you can time intercourse to coincide with the most fertile days of your cycle.

Conversely, if the goal is to avoid pregnancy, you may consider reducing contact with women who are menstruating. Utilising a period-tracking app can help you identify patterns of synchronisation in your own menstrual cycle. That way, you avoid intercourse during the most fertile days of your cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Note:

Period syncing is a relatively new concept, and there is limited scientific evidence to support it. Because more research is needed to confirm the effectiveness of using period syncing for these purposes, interested persons are advised to consult with a doctor about the best approach for their own reproductive health.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chivita Hollandia unveils new Hollandia pack designs

Chivita Hollandia unveils new Hollandia pack designs

These are 5 reasons men do not vent to their wives/girlfriends

These are 5 reasons men do not vent to their wives/girlfriends

Could period syncing be used to help women conceive or avoid pregnancy?

Could period syncing be used to help women conceive or avoid pregnancy?

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The artist of the world’s most expensive painting

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The artist of the world’s most expensive painting

Ecofitness launches its Abuja Hub with a splash

Ecofitness launches its Abuja Hub with a splash

Setting boundaries: 10 topics to steer clear of with family, no matter how close

Setting boundaries: 10 topics to steer clear of with family, no matter how close

11 foods that protect your prostate

11 foods that protect your prostate

7 daily activities to boost your self-confidence

7 daily activities to boost your self-confidence

Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria

Discover Planet Drink - A world of tastes now in Nigeria

Did you know one can be sentenced to death for growing weed in Nigeria?

Did you know one can be sentenced to death for growing weed in Nigeria?

Pulse Nigeria presents Pulse Fiesta 3.0 — the ultimate Detty December experience!

Pulse Nigeria presents Pulse Fiesta 3.0 — the ultimate Detty December experience!

We found the 3 worst years to be alive

We found the 3 worst years to be alive

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 ways to attain pink lips using sugar[Credit: Lopolics]

3 ways to attain pink lips with sugar

Natural hair dye

Dye your hair at home using these common kitchen ingredients

Why some women get pregnant on a plan

10 reasons some women still get pregnant even when on family planning

How to make your skin glow[africana-fashion]

How to make lemon essential oil to brighten your skin