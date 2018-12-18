Water makes up up to 95% of your urine. The rest is made from salts, ammonia, and byproducts produced during normal body processes.

Your urinary tract extends from your kidneys to your urethra. You have two kidneys, one on each side of the body. The kidneys send urine down to the bladder through two muscular tubes called ureters. When your bladder is full, nerve endings send a signal to your brain that it’s time to find a bathroom and pee.

What is urine therapy?

Urine therapy refers to use of one's urine to maintain health, to prevent or cure sickness, to enhance beauty, or to promote meditation and spiritual enlightenment. Urine has been ingested, injected, or applied topically.

Urine therapy can be traced back as far as 5,000 years to civilisations such as the Aztecs, ancient Egyptians, ancient Chinese, and Native Americans. It is believed that the origin of this practice comes from certain religious rites among Hindus, where it is called amaroli in tantric religious traditions. Advocates of urotherapy claim that this treatment is effective for dry skin, cancer, and numerous other diseases and disorders.

In certain cultures, urine has been used to protect the skin, as an anti-infectious agent, and a tooth whitener, among a variety of other uses, but none of these claims have ever been supported by medical research.

Why drinking your own urine is harmful?

While drinking a little bit of your own urine probably won’t kill you, it’s certainly not as safe as a glass of water. Here's why drinking your own urine is harmful and counter-productive to your health.

Bacteria

Your body is home to many different colonies of healthy bacteria. Your urinary tract contains different types of bacteria. These are harmless unless they start growing out of control. When urine passes through the urinary tract, it becomes contaminated with bacteria. Drinking urine, whether your own or someone else’s, introduces bacteria into your system that can cause gastrointestinal problems or other infections.

Toxins

Urine contains waste products that have been filtered out of your bloodstream. Although they’re called toxins, these waste products aren’t exactly toxic. They are, however, highly concentrated. And your body is trying to get rid of these, because if they stay in the body, they do harm.

Drinking urine reintroduces concentrated waste products into your system. This forces the kidneys to filter them out again, causing unnecessary strain.

Medications

After prescription medications are metabolized, they’re excreted through your urine. Drinking your own urine could alter the dose of a medication you’re already taking. Drinking someone else’s urine could introduce a foreign medication into your bloodstream.

All in all, despite it's perceived medical benefits in the ancient world, thanks to the wonders on modern science, we have deduced that drinking your own urine isn’t advisable. It can introduce bacteria, toxins, and medications into your system and has no proven medical benefit.

There are much more effective routes for getting a high dose of vitamins and minerals which are much safer and certainly taste A LOT better.