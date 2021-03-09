Urine therapy which includes drinking of ones own urine and massaging ones skin, or gums, with it, is immensely beneficial to one's health.

Although orthodox medicine has refused to back the above claim, the endless testimonies of those that practice the therapy are loud enough.

But you may want to take side with orthodox medicine and ask, "How on earth could urine be healthy?"

Well, it is important for you to know that human urine has strengthening and curative characteristics concerning many deficiencies. It is also purifying and clears up mucus.

Also, urine is entirely sterile after secretion and has an antiseptic effect.

However, it is believed that urine can be harmful to one’s health because when urea, the substance after which urine is named, is present in the blood, it can be poisonous.

Contrary to that believe, it is not the case.

Urine consists of 95% of water, 2.5% of urea and the remaining 2.5% is a mixture of minerals, salts, hormones, and enzymes. However, the poisonous substance becomes irrelevant in the practice of drinking urine, as urine is not immediately put back in the bloodstream.

Be that as it may, urine therapy consists of two parts: internal application (drinking urine) and external application (massaging with urine).

The two aspect of the therapy does not only complement each other, they’re also very important for optimal results.

Therefore, the basic principle of urine therapy is drink and massage yourself with your urine.

Here are some of the unbelievable health benefits of urine therapy:

1. It enhances immunity

Urine does not only carry antigens, it also carries antibodies. When people drink urine, the antibodies will return back to the body to boost the power of the body’s immune system.

Hence it can enhance immunity.

2. It prevents allergy

Allergy is a case of a damaging immune response by the body to a substance, especially a particular food, pollen, fur, or dust, to which it has become hypersensitive.

Drinking urine, on the other hand, is also believed to treat allergy since urine contains some substances such as an antibody, which can prevent the body to develop allergen and rise the allergic symptom.

It is important to note here that it has not been reported anywhere that drinking urine has caused allergy. And this is because urine cannot actually promote allergy.

3. It promotes a healthy heart

Urokinase is an enzyme that is contained in urine. This enzyme can prevent or restrain arteries or blood vessels blocking, which is caused by the accumulation of bad fat.

In addition, urokinase also strengthens the heart and blood vessels function. This is why alternative medicine practitioners have affirmed that urine therapy is a safe way to maintain a healthy heart.

4. It prevents viral infection

Unarguably, virus is believed to be one of the strongest pathogens that can cause serious health problem to human.

Some disease which triggers viral infection such as hepatitis, flu and etc. can be cured by urine therapy. The antibody contained in urine may suppress the viral infection and help to cure it.

5. It prevents hair loss

Rubbing urine on the scalp can promote hair growth and prevent hair loss. Also, urine can as well be mixed with potato starch to provide this function.

6. It cures acne and other skin problem

Most acne is caused by the infection of P. Acne bacteria. And urine can get rid of these bacteria from the skin because the anti-bacterial properties in urine are effective enough to expel acne from the skin.

7. It fights cancer

Although this claim is usually argued and most times denied by orthodox medicine, it still doesn't change the fact that urine is capable of doing it.

According to a study which was conducted in 1970 and 1980 by a professor of internal medicine, Evangelos Danopoulos has done some treatment to cure cancer patient.

There are several cases where cancer has been cured exclusively by urine therapy or by adding this particular therapy to a cancer treatment program. Interestingly, uric acid has anti-cancer effects and helps to protect the body against cancer.

However, the major cancer-fighting agent is urea as it exists in high quantities in urine.