Break free from bad hair habits and transform your natural hair

Just as adopting positive habits can lead to flourishing locks, ditching detrimental practices is equally crucial. If you're aiming for vibrant and resilient natural hair, here are five habits you should definitely say goodbye to.

Overusing heat styling tools

Excessive use of heat-styling tools, such as flat irons and curling wands, can cause irreversible damage to your natural hair. High temperatures can weaken your hair's structure, leading to breakage, split ends, and loss of natural curl pattern.

Instead of relying solely on heat, try styling with the Cantu Coconut Curling Cream for defined, frizz-free curls without heat-induced harm. Apply the cream to damp hair, scrunch your curls, and let them air dry for a stunning, natural look.

Skipping regular trims

While it might seem counterintuitive, trimming your hair regularly is essential for maintaining its health and promoting growth. Skipping trims can result in split ends that travel up the hair shaft, leading to further breakage and stunted growth.

Combine your trimming routine with Cantu's range of deep conditioning products, like the Deep Treatment Masque. Apply the masque after shampooing, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Your hair will thank you with renewed strength and vitality.

Tight hairstyles and over-manipulation

Tight hairstyles like high ponytails, braids, and buns can create tension on your hair strands and scalp. This tension can lead to a condition called traction alopecia, which causes hair loss around the hairline. Embrace looser styles and handle your hair gently, enhancing its resilience with Cantu's Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream for added protection against stress and breakage. Apply a generous amount of the cream to damp hair and distribute it evenly, focusing on the ends. Style your hair as desired.

Ignoring proper night-time care

Neglecting your hair before bed can result in tangles, knots, and friction-induced breakage. Sleeping on cotton pillowcases can absorb moisture from your hair, leaving it dry and prone to damage. Switch to a satin or silk pillowcase or wrap your hair in a satin scarf or bonnet before sleeping to reduce friction and retain moisture. Enhance this routine with Cantu's Coconut Oil Shine & Hold Mist for an added boost of hydration. Spritz the mist over your hair before covering it with a scarf or bonnet.

Using harsh products and ingredients

Using hair products that contain harsh sulfates, silicones, and alcohols can strip your hair of its natural oils and lead to dryness. Opt for sulfate-free shampoos, silicone-free conditioners, and products that are formulated with natural and nourishing ingredients. Choose Cantu's range of products that prioritize your hair's health, like the Cantu Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo and Hydrating Cream Conditioner, to ensure your hair remains vibrant and strong. Use the shampoo to cleanse your hair, followed by the conditioner to provide essential moisture. Rinse thoroughly and enjoy the benefits of naturally healthy hair.

Breaking free from damaging hair habits is a crucial step towards achieving your hair goals. By stopping these practices you're paving the way for stronger, more vibrant natural hair. Remember that change takes time, so be patient with yourself as you transition to better habits and a more nourishing routine. Your hair will thank you with increased strength, resilience, and the natural beauty you've always desired. So, bid farewell to these habits and welcome a new chapter of love and care for your precious natural locks with the help of Cantu's haircare essentials.

