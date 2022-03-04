RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Benefits of eating fruits and vegetables

Ekong John Akwa

Our food source isn't as whole as it once was, and our daily requirements for fruits and vegetables are very important.

Fruits and vegetables
Fruits and vegetables

Vegetables and fruits are an important part of a healthy living, and variety is as important as quantity.

This is a natural way of boosting your immune system and a cost-effective way of keeping yourself healthy. It helps to counter any minor or major deficiencies and provides anti-oxidant that we can't get 100% from other foods.

Eating fruits and vegetables provide you with essential minerals and vitamins to help cellular health, which boost overall vitality and health. Also help your immune system, and various nutrients to promote a healthy metabolism and muscle function.

Eating a variety of types and colors of veggies and fruits, in order to give your body the mix of nutrients it requires. This does not only ensures a greater diversity of beneficial plant chemicals but also creates eye-appealing meals.

Some benefits of eating fruits and vegetables are;

  1. Increased energy:

When you don't take enough fruits and vegetables, your body has to work harder to perform simple tasks, which can lead to fatigue and other health problems. Taking fruits and vegetables as well as keeping a healthy lifestyle can keep you energetic and fit.

2.Improved mood:

Certain studies have shown that taking fruits and vegetables daily has a positive effect on a person's mood and emotional well-being. Getting enough fruits and vegetables improves brain functions responsible for your mood.

3.Reduce stress:

The body uses vitamins to convert food into energy, keep the nervous system functioning properly, and reduce stress hormones. Taking fruits and vegetables daily can replenish your body's supply.

4.Maintain strength:

Free radicals are mainly responsible for muscle aging-related problems. Taking fruits and vegetables daily can help keep these damaging free radicals in check.

Other benefits also include:

  • Healthy aging
  • Keep heart healthy
  • Reduce risk of cancer
  • Support eye health
  • Healthy hair and skin
  • Lower stress levels

