ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 women share the dangers of using contraceptives to avoid pregnancy

Temi Iwalaiye

When men say things like, ‘I like it raw’ or ‘Let me cum inside you’ because they enjoy the sensation, that’s high-risk behaviour many women concede to because they can use contraceptives. In the words of author Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie, ‘It’s the men who are benefitting.’

A woman can experience adverse reactions to contraceptives [Medicalnewstoday]
A woman can experience adverse reactions to contraceptives [Medicalnewstoday]

Recommended articles

There are various family planning techniques women can adopt to avoid unwanted pregnancy, such as birth control pills, patches, injections, coils (hormonal and copper), implants, internal condoms, and emergency pills.

The options are varied, but women are usually grappling with the negative and sometimes dangerous effects of using these contraceptive options. Some women shared some of these experiences with us.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So, because I wasn’t properly educated about sex, if his sexual organ so much as brushed my vagina even without sperm being discharged, I would use an emergency contraceptive pill. I heard that some women get pregnant from pre-cum, so I used to take emergency contraceptives, or what many people call post-pills, a lot.

First, I used to experience spotting; I just bled at spontaneous times during the month when it wasn’t even my period yet. Then, my flow was so heavy, and my periods were irregular.

Finally, a doctor told me I got ovarian cysts from using pills indiscriminately. I used some drugs, and the cysts disappeared, and now I avoid the post-pill."

"After experimenting with different contraceptive methods such as implants, injections, and pills, I finally found comfort and reliability in the good old IUD. I used to experience very heavy flow; I could feel the rush, and I had to change my pad many times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heaviness of the flow reduced after I dumped the injections, implants, and pills and started the IUD. Besides, the others—apart from the IUD—messed with my hormones. I was depressed, angry, and moody."

IUD have many adverse effects [todaynews]
IUD have many adverse effects [todaynews] Pulse Nigeria

Some women have very adverse reactions to IUDs. A Twitter user took to her page to share how IUDs affect her health.

  • " I bled every day for over 6 months. 
  •  I was advised to take the pills to help regulate my hormones and stop the bleeding, but it didn’t help one bit.
  •  I suffered horrible back pain a lot, especially when my bleeding got heavier."
ADVERTISEMENT

"For me, I reacted negatively to an IUD. I have become way fatter than I was when I started using it. Although it doesn’t hurt and takes my mind away from getting pregnant, I don’t like how I look. I looked quite bloated and fat. I don’t want to get pregnant, but I want to love my body."

"I was getting so bloated; I wouldn’t say I was fat; I just felt and looked ‘swollen’. Then, I was having crazy mood swings, feeling so sad and angry over nothing, and lashing out at everybody. Also, my periods became so heavy that it was exhausting. I bled excessively."

ADVERTISEMENT

No, but before you use any contraceptive, go to your doctor and discuss any existing health issues or illness. Also, discontinue if you notice any adverse effects.

You can also have sex during your safe period. Women can manually calculate their safe and unsafe periods. Even though this is risky, most women will get pregnant when they are the most fertile. Women are most fertile during ovulation and least fertile when they are on their period.

With the risk involved, why do women, both married and unmarried, subject themselves to such physical pain when men can simply use a condom?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 ways to educate your girl child about menstruation

3 ways to educate your girl child about menstruation

5 creative ways to keep your skin supple and youthful

5 creative ways to keep your skin supple and youthful

5 women share the dangers of using contraceptives to avoid pregnancy

5 women share the dangers of using contraceptives to avoid pregnancy

A Toast to the Makers: The Balvenie's tribute to craftsmanship

A Toast to the Makers: The Balvenie's tribute to craftsmanship

All you need to know about male menopause

All you need to know about male menopause

4 common reasons women experience burning sensation during sex

4 common reasons women experience burning sensation during sex

Who wore it best? Enioluwa and Dahmola challenge masculine norms, wear similar skirts

Who wore it best? Enioluwa and Dahmola challenge masculine norms, wear similar skirts

7 home remedies for sore muscles

7 home remedies for sore muscles

5 subtle ways to introduce s*x education to your kids

5 subtle ways to introduce s*x education to your kids

BBNaija Reunion: The best and worst dressed at Level Up second episode

BBNaija Reunion: The best and worst dressed at Level Up second episode

Lagos Leather Fair 2023 drives discourse on the future of African creatives in the global leather industry

Lagos Leather Fair 2023 drives discourse on the future of African creatives in the global leather industry

Thinkspace is Lagos' latest, best co-working space

Thinkspace is Lagos' latest, best co-working space

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All you need to know about male menopause? [Men'shealth]

All you need to know about male menopause

Hot showers may feel soothing but the benefits of cold water for your hair are truly remarkable. (photocredit: Her Campus)

5 reasons you should always wash your hair with cold water

How to look beautiful even when broke [istockphoto]

For women: How to maintain beauty when you are broke

Being a mother is a beautiful and rewarding experience, but let's face it, it can also be overwhelming and exhausting.

5 self-care tips for busy mothers