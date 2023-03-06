ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 things you probably didn’t know about how porn is made

Temi Iwalaiye

Pornography is not real, yet it keeps shaping our sex life.

Porn is not all it's cracked up to be [Nairobinews]
Porn is not all it's cracked up to be [Nairobinews]

Porn is used to stimulate and arouse either one person or a couple to engage in sexual activities. The focus of porn is aesthetics, and it’s not how sex is.

Recommended articles

What most people fail to realise is that porn is a massive production. It is filmed in days. It has a screenplay writer and directors just like other movies. Hours and days are spent shooting, and then it’s edited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even OnlyFans which has become massively popular is still a production.

OnlyFans is an exclusive subscription to a person or two people performing sexual acts. But do you know people spend hours curating what is eventually sent out as pornography?

Most of them use drugs and substances to maintain their erections and libido for so long. There are rumours of others having sex with their real partners first, so they can get aroused.

ADVERTISEMENT

In real life, there has to be a lot of foreplay for both the man and especially the woman to get aroused. Women need about 30 minutes of foreplay involving kissing, sucking, massage, oral sex, etc before they can be properly aroused for sex.

Many women do not squirt, expelling liquid from their vagina when their g-spot is reached. Very few women experience female ejaculation, but what porn does is create some sort of expectation that women may never meet up with. Do you know that porn stars fill their vaginas with water, so they can create videos of squirting? Plus, you don’t need to squirt to have great sex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Porn is different from how real-life bodies look, move, and react because camera angles, lighting, and other techniques are used.

Sex is meant to be enjoyed not endured. Some positions are not realistic for sex to be enjoyed, especially from the women’s perspective.

They might look like they are enjoying it, but they are just acting. Plus, you don’t hurt yourself trying to recreate what cannot be done in one take.

Of course, you should be voyeuristic and try different positions but do what works for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because porn is a performance, when people have sex, they are performing too.

The violence, the sounds and how fast porn is not real. Not many people are being choked, and many women don’t make faces like that. Sometimes, you have to go fast or slow, depending on what your partner wants. She doesn’t have to moan in a certain way or make a certain face - just like a porn star.

If we remove what we learn from porn from our sexual dictionary, we might have better and even more authentic sex.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How can breasts be naturally firm and round?

How can breasts be naturally firm and round?

Who wore it better? Nengi channels Nicki Minaj in steaming new pictures

Who wore it better? Nengi channels Nicki Minaj in steaming new pictures

Kerry Washington wears late Whitney Houston's iconic red gown

Kerry Washington wears late Whitney Houston's iconic red gown

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during s*x?

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during s*x?

5 things you probably didn’t know about how porn is made

5 things you probably didn’t know about how porn is made

6 Fashion errors to avoid when slaying

6 Fashion errors to avoid when slaying

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

DIY Recipes: How to make chocolate smoothie

DIY Recipes: How to make chocolate smoothie

African deities: Who is goddess Oya?

African deities: Who is goddess Oya?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after you have s*x

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after you have s*x

5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast

5 African herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast

Here is why people cry after sex [Yoni]

Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

Natural ways to firmer breasts [Afroimpact]

How can breasts be naturally firm and round?