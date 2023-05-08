5 things to do before a vagina wax appointment - so you won’t traumatise your wax lady

Even though it can be a painful ordeal, women are no strangers to pain for the sake of appearance. However, they do not keep their vagina clean - and go for waxing or a doctor’s appointment

Here’s what they need to do.

1. Treat your yeast infection

ADVERTISEMENT

If you notice a mucus-like discharge in your vagina, plus odour and itching, then go to your doctor and treat it before a wax appointment.

2. Do not use tissues

Contrary to popular opinion, tissues are too dry to clean your vagina properly. They just offer surface cleaning; instead, use water or unscented water-based wipes.

3. Wash your vagina after urinating and defecating

You need water for this, especially after excreting, you don’t want dried faeces stuck in your vagina. Also, when you pass faeces, wash your vagina from top to bottom, so faeces isn’t stuck in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

4. Change your underwear often and buy cotton underwear

You shouldn’t wear the same underwear all day and night, just think of the mixture of sweat, dirt and discharge sitting there. Change your underwear as often as possible, and make sure it’s cotton underwear. Sleeping at night without underwear allows your vagina to enjoy fresh air.

5. If you don’t wear underwear, don’t repeat your leggings or shorts