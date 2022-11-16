RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 penis health signs guys should not ignore

Catch this eye-opening health issue for men.

Like ladies, men should take notes, (conscious notes) of the sexual health/state of their genitalia because sometimes they could indicate serious health conditions that if not attended to could end up having a long term effect or even a lasting damage.

Here are few indicators the penis could show guys that something is going wrong in the body, note that early intervention is essential in the treatment of these problems:

1. Painful urination

If you notice difficulty starting a urine stream, or you observe frequent urination, or pain during urination it may be a sign of enlarged prostate, you would do well to check with your health care practitioner.

2. Burning sensation

A burning sensation during urination may indicate a urinary tract infection, or it may be due to nothing more than irritated skin at the penile opening but be sure to get this checked out especially if it persists.

3. Painful orgasms

Pain in the testicles or lower back and anywhere around the penile area after an orgasm sometimes could be much more than sign of overexertion/exhaustion. Painful ejaculation can be an indicator of an inflammatory condition of the prostate, as well as of enlarged prostate or even cancer. If this happens then you need to get medical help.

4. Skin infections

You should know that even the most well-groomed skin can be prone to infection. If you notice itching, soreness, discharge or rashes around the penile area, do not ignore those, most of the time over-the-counter drugs will do just fine for those but otherwise seek medical attention.

5. Loss of sensitivity or reduced erectile function

This could happen with age, as men get older there may be reduced erectile function but If this happens in an otherwise active person then it may be time to make some lifestyle changes especially to pay attention to one's emotional wellbeing but its most important to get medical help.

