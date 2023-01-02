5 best foods to eat after s*x

Eating after sex is important to help elevate your mood even more and keep you more relaxed and strengthened.

Food after sex, however, should not be limited to a junk or unhealthy foods, sex can leave you feeling exhausted or extremely satisfied. So, if you want a repeat performance, you need recovery food or sex stamina food. These sex foods help boost energy levels and replenish the body after intercourse.

Avocado

The word “avocado” is derived from an Aztec word meaning “testicle.”

Fun facts aside, avocados are really good for the testicles, or at least what comes out of them. Versatile and nourishing, avocados are loaded with vitamin E. Vitamin E is a key antioxidant that widens blood vessels, potentially lowering the risk for cardiovascular disease. It may also reduce sperm DNA damage.

Watermelon

Watermelon helps relax the blood vessels. It also contains citrulline, which helps stimulate and enhance your mood, and so it is a great snack to have before and after sex.

Banana

Cramps can cut short a sexual experience. So, snack on a banana and drink water to prevent muscle spasms or cramps during and after sex.

Apple

Apple is preferably the best fruit you should think of after sex, it contains some essential nutrients that release some sensation into your body and more you even more relaxed than you already are, it is said that an apple a day keeps the doctor and now the fruit has been found that one per day improves the sex life of women, makes the body more active and relaxed during and after sex.

Potatoes