4 natural ways women can regrow hair on their bald head

Most products on the market contain chemicals which have adverse side effects.

To be on the safer side, try using these inexpensive and natural means to regrow your hair.

Onion

Most people don’t like to use onion because of its pungent smell. However, it is loaded with antibacterial and antifungal properties that help to restore lost nutrients to your scalp. It is also rich in sulfur, which is known to minimize breakage and thinning.

Massage the onion juice on the receding hairline and scalp. Leave it on for an hour. Rinse it clean with a mild shampoo.

READ ALSO:6 foods you need to start eating if you want to gain weight

Olive Oil

Super packed with antioxidants and vitamin E, olive oil used for many culinary purposes is also good for your hair. Olive oil rejuvenates and strengthens your hair when you apply heat to it.

Take a tablespoon of olive oil, add a teaspoon of cinnamon powder and a tablespoon of honey. Massage it onto the balding spot. Let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse the Ayurvedic remedy for receding hairline with a mild shampoo.

Black Pepper

Black pepper makes every meal taste better and it also stimulates blood flow, which in turn promotes new hair follicle growth. Regular use of black pepper decreases shedding and also works as a scalp detox.

Grind a few peppercorns into a smooth paste by adding a few drops of lemon juice. Apply it to the balding spot. Wait till it dries and then rinse.

READ ALSO: How to fade acne scars with honey face mask

Aloe vera

Aloe vera has been used for a host of purposes and scientists keep discovering its new benefits with each passing day. It’s relevant to the beauty world can’t be underestimated.

This natural gel is great in helping to fight hair loss. Applying a quarter copy of aloe vera on your scalp weekly will help reduce dandruff and hair loss.