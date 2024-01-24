ADVERTISEMENT
5 DIY period products you can craft at home

Anna Ajayi

Ladies, let's talk about periods, a topic that often stays hush-hush but is a natural part of every woman's life.

Reusable menstrual pads [LittleHouseLiving]
That's where DIY period products come in.

While traditional period products are readily available, there's a world of DIY alternatives that are not only budget-friendly but also eco-conscious.

Whether you're looking to reduce waste, save some money, or just try something new, these five DIY period products have got you covered.

Did you know that you can make your own cloth pads using old t-shirts or fabric scraps? Cloth pads are reusable and eco-friendly. You can easily make your own by sewing together layers of absorbent fabric and a waterproof backing. They are washable, comfortable, and can last for years with proper care.

Homemade sanitary napkins are simple to create. Layer cotton fabric and a waterproof material, and then sew them together. They provide excellent absorbency and can be washed and reused.

If you're handy with a sewing machine, turn your regular undies into period-proof ones by adding an absorbent layer. Period underwear is a game-changer. They're comfortable, discreet, and washable for reuse.

In case of an emergency, a clean sock can be rolled up and used as a makeshift tampon. While it's not a long-term solution, it can be a helpful backup when needed. Just remember to use a clean, preferably new sock.

For those crampy days, make a DIY heating pad using rice and a sock. Microwave it for warmth and comfort during your period.

Using DIY period products not only saves you money but also reduces waste, making it a sustainable choice. Remember to prioritise hygiene and cleanliness when using these homemade options.

