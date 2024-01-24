5 DIY period products you can craft at home

That's where DIY period products come in.

While traditional period products are readily available, there's a world of DIY alternatives that are not only budget-friendly but also eco-conscious.

Whether you're looking to reduce waste, save some money, or just try something new, these five DIY period products have got you covered.

Cloth pads

Did you know that you can make your own cloth pads using old t-shirts or fabric scraps? Cloth pads are reusable and eco-friendly. You can easily make your own by sewing together layers of absorbent fabric and a waterproof backing. They are washable, comfortable, and can last for years with proper care.

Homemade sanitary napkins

Homemade sanitary napkins are simple to create. Layer cotton fabric and a waterproof material, and then sew them together. They provide excellent absorbency and can be washed and reused.

Period underwear

If you're handy with a sewing machine, turn your regular undies into period-proof ones by adding an absorbent layer. Period underwear is a game-changer. They're comfortable, discreet, and washable for reuse.

Sock tampons

In case of an emergency, a clean sock can be rolled up and used as a makeshift tampon. While it's not a long-term solution, it can be a helpful backup when needed. Just remember to use a clean, preferably new sock.

Homemade heating pads

For those crampy days, make a DIY heating pad using rice and a sock. Microwave it for warmth and comfort during your period.

