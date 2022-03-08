4 reasons men should gift their baby mamas

Seeing this beautiful act of service makes me ponder on if men should gift their baby mamas and reasons for doing it.

Yes, you have a lot of reasons for the cause of your separation or not being married, and buying her gift will be the last thing you want to do.

However, the positive energy that emanates from giving something in good faith, might be what you need to establish a good relationship between two parties for the future.

Here are a few reasons you should gift your baby mama;

1) It aligns with your values of being a good human being:

Being kind and generous as a good human and trying to stay true to your values isn’t an easy task but they are values you would love your children to exhibit. Buying her a gift especially on special occasions, as hard as it may look or sound, actually speaks a great deal about your personality.

2) Setting an example for your kids:

Children learn by what they see and as they journey through life, they will face disappointment and hurt from others. The question is how do you want them to see you; as a person who is disrespectful and unkind because of the circumstances or as a dignified and loving person even when you had reasons not to be. Doing this will educate them on how to face difficult stages in their lives.

3) Having the best gift of all time: Acknowledging the fact that both of you created the best gifts of life is important. No matter how you feel about your baby mama, remember that she bore your kids and without your relationship with her, you wouldn't have them. You should recognize that and be appreciative of her by buying her a gift(s).

4) It promotes peace between both parties: