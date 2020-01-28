Your ears are one of the most important sensory organs that connect you to the rest of the world.

Clogged ears cause irritation as well as pain and may disrupt your everyday activities. This ear infection can also disrupt the balance, affect one’s hearing, and can also cause pain and discomfort. Incase you don't underdstand what a clogged ear is, there are some signs and symptoms you should look out for.

Some of them are sensation of pressure in the ears, muffled hearing, ear pain, earache, a feeling of fullness in the affected ear, decreased hearing, and many more.

You don't have to go to the hospital to unblock clogged ears, you can fix it right in your home. Here are some homemade remedies you can use.

1. Gargle salt water

Gargling with salt water may help prevent upper respiratory infections. It can also help ease symptoms of nasal congestion and clogged ears associated with a cold or flu. All you need to do is add a teaspoon of table salt to a glass of warm water.

Mix well and gargle with the solution. You can do this multiple times daily.

2. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which can heal chronic suppurative otitis media. It also possesses antimicrobial properties that can help with a cold or flu that may have contributed to your clogged ears.

Mix one tablespoon each of apple cider vinegar and distilled water. Using a dropper, pour three to four drops of the solution in the affected ear. Cover the ear using a cotton ball and tilt your head to the opposite side. Stay in the position for about 5 minutes then remove the cotton. You can do this 1-2 times daily.

3. Passive techniques

If you are on your way out and your ears are blocked, some passive techniques can help you unblock your clogged ears. They are;