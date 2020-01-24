Hangovers strike hardest after alcohol has left your body and are characterized by headache, fatigue, thirst, dizziness, nausea and a loss of appetite.

A hangover is what some people experience the morning after an evening of heavy drinking. After an evening of drinking alcohol, you may find yourself waking up to a throbbing headache, unbearable nausea, excessive thirst, and extreme fatigue. While the best way to avoid a hangover is simply not to drink alcohol in the first place, we all know that the likelihood of that happening is quite slim for some people, especially on weekends.

However, experts have to put together some tips that would help you avoid a hangover after an eventful night of drinking and party. Here are ways you can prevent hangover.

Before you drink;

1. Visit the gym

It's recommended to work out at the gym to relieve stress before you go out

One of the main reasons hangovers happen is because we’re trying to blow off steam and we go too far. It's recommended to work out at the gym to relieve stress before you go out. Then, when it’s time to rage, that work hard/play mentality is gone.

While you drink;

2. Add ice to your drinks

When you order your drink "on the rocks," it also helps prevent you from feeling hungover the next day

This does not only make you sound cool and sophisticated when you order your drink "on the rocks," it also helps prevent you from feeling hungover the next day. This is because the ice melts into the drink, diluting and watering down the alcoholic beverage, which increases the time in between refills. Slowly sipping a drink on the rocks puts you at less of a hangover risk than drinking a potent drink .

After drinking;

3. Drink lots of water to avoid dehydration

If you know you'll be drinking that night, stay well-hydrated throughout the day

The alcohol in your drink acts as a diuretic, which can make you urinate more. In other words, that desert-level thirst that wakes you up in the wee hours of the morning is a signal that you're well on the way to hungover. If you know you’ll be drinking that night, stay well-hydrated throughout the day and have plenty to drink before heading to bed.

4. Get enough sleep

Getting plenty of sleep after heavy drinking can help your body recover

Alcohol can impair your sleep quality. Give yourself plenty of time to sleep in after a night of celebration. Although poor sleep doesn’t cause most hangover symptoms, it may contribute to the fatigue and irritability often associated with hangovers. Getting plenty of sleep after heavy drinking can help your body recover.

5. Have a nutritious breakfast

Eat a healthy breakfast like bananas, because they are chock full of minerals

To prevent a hangover, pairing alcohol with food can help your body more efficiently metabolize the alcohol, according to research. The digestion of food before or during alcohol consumption can help increase anti-diuretic hormone levels (ADH), sugar fructose, and blood flow to the liver, all which work to help your body more quickly break down alcohol.

Eat a healthy breakfast like bananas, because they are chock full of minerals like potassium that alcohol can deplete. If you can handle the sound of a blender, a smoothie of coconut water and banana, two tablespoons of peanut butter would do you a lot of good.