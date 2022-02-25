10 everyday life hacks you should know

Below is a list of some life hacks you should know;

1. Store bedsheet inside the pillowcase

After changing or washing your bedsheets, fold them inside the pillowcase before storing them in your closet. This way you won't have to be hunting when you need them.

2. Use a teabag to get rid of smelly shoes

If you have bad-smelling shoes, place one or two dry tea bags inside each shoe to absorb the smell.

3. Use a wooden spoon to stop your pot from boiling over

Place a wooden spoon over the top of your pot to prevent it from boiling over.

4. Open a stuck lid

To open a stubborn jar lid, run hot water over the lid for about 30 seconds, wipe off the water and open the lid with ease.

5. Chew apple for fresh breath

If you forgot to brush your teeth before leaving your home or you notice that your breath smells funny, chewing an apple will help freshen your breath.

6. Get rid of migraine with cold water

If you have a migraine, get a bowl of ice-cold water, put your hands into the water and begin to gently flex your hands in the water for as long as you can endure. This should help get rid of the dreadful headache.

7. Spruce up wrinkled clothe with a flat iron

Your flat iron works on more than just your hair. You can spruce up a collar or dress hem using your flat iron.

8. Make your shoe waterproof using beeswax

Spread beeswax all over your shoes and use a blow dryer to melt the beeswax until it is totally invisible. This trick will make your shoes waterproof.

9. Unclog your drain using vinegar

Mix half cup of baking soda and half cup of vinegar and pour into your clogged drain to unclog it, rinse off with water when it stops foaming.

10. Light a candle with a stick of spaghetti