More human remains are found in serial killer's house

news

In Toronto, Canada, the police are curious about new human remains found in the residence of a serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Global News gathered that police revisited the home of the suspect who allegedly murdered seven people some of them migrants from other countries.

He was arrested in January 2018 as police continue a thorough investigation which prompted investigators to run a check at MCArthur's apartment.

Addressing reporters at a press conference on Thursday, Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga mentioned that a pathologist test will be carried out to identify human element described by police as “items of interest.”

The police have relied on its canine unit to get some of the work done.

“We are prioritizing areas which give us the strongest indication by canine units.

“The excavation continues and we anticipate being here for at least until next week.

“Where the dogs have indicated on this compost pile, they’re digging through it rather meticulously and loading what they recover into buckets.

“Those buckets are brought down to the sifting stations. It’s examined very closely for any remains," the police chief revealed in a Global News report.

ALSO READ: Man who allegedly raped and slaughtered niece was inspired by dead serial killer

Bruce MCArthur is reportedly responsible for the deaths of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen. The pair went missing from Toronto’s Gay Village in 2017.

The 66-year-old was also charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi and Dean Lisowick.

According to Global News, the Canadian police are hopeful the excavation at the residence of the accused will mean an end of investigation.