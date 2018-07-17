Pulse.ng logo
Model Harry Uzoka killed by rival who slept with his bae

Envy? Model killed by rival who slept with his girlfriend

The alleged killer of a London model has claimed that he stabbed the deceased with a knife in self defense.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A fight over a woman has led to the death of a London model Harry Uzoka who was reportedly killed by a rival who claimed it was self defense.

The deceased reportedly died on the pavement outside his home in Shepherd's Bush located in West London.

Model Harry Uzoka killed by rival who slept with his girlfriend play

A court heard that a man George Koh who killed a top model in London did so in self defense.

(The Times UK)

 

George Koh was confirmed to be the victim according to a report by the BBC.

The brawl which started on Instagram resulted in an arranged confrontation.

It was gathered that the supporters attended the hostile meeting with dangerous weapons such as knives and machetes.

ALSO READ: It is 1-1 as gang members strike each other in crazy street violence in Oshodi

Noticing that they were outnumbered, Harry Uzoka's group decided to make a run for it but he didn't make it far.

"I feared that he would kill me or cause me serious injury.

"I was on the floor when he fell on to me. I maintain that my actions were reasonable given the circumstances," the alleged killer George Koh explained to a court that he acted in self defence.

Model Harry Uzoka killed by rival who slept with his girlfriend play

George Koh, also a model reportedly confirmed to the deceased that he slept with his girlfriend.

(Request Models)

 

The trial of Koh and his accomplices is still in progress according to the BBC.

