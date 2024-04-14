ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos seeks help in locating woman seen assaulting baby in viral video

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commenting on the video, DSVA urged the public to get in touch with the agency if they had any information as to where the incident happened.

Lagos seeks help in locating woman seen assaulting baby in viral video
Lagos seeks help in locating woman seen assaulting baby in viral video

Recommended articles

The agency, who condemned the act in a post it shared on its verified X handle @LSdsva on Saturday, urged the public to help locate the woman.

In the video which went viral on Saturday, the woman was seen beating the baby with a rod.

She ignored the baby’s cry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman further pushed the baby to the ground and stepped on the infant’s stomach with her two legs.

“It cannot be ascertained if the perpetrator in the video is the mother of the child or a maid”.

Commenting on the video, DSVA urged the public to get in touch with the agency if they had any information as to where the incident happened.

“Trigger warning. Our attention has been drawn to the video.

“Anyone with information about the person involved or the location, kindly send us a DM or call our Toll Free Line – 08000333333 to make a report, ” it stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stop cursing Nigeria so that God would change it for better – Sanwo-Olu

Stop cursing Nigeria so that God would change it for better – Sanwo-Olu

Troops neutralise 12 Zamfara bandits, recover weapons and 18 cows

Troops neutralise 12 Zamfara bandits, recover weapons and 18 cows

Lagos seeks help in locating woman seen assaulting baby in viral video

Lagos seeks help in locating woman seen assaulting baby in viral video

10 years after abduction, CAN demands rescue of remaining Chibok girls

10 years after abduction, CAN demands rescue of remaining Chibok girls

Urge Dangote to lower diesel price from his refinery, APC Chieftain tells Tinubu

Urge Dangote to lower diesel price from his refinery, APC Chieftain tells Tinubu

We need your support to make lives better – FG tells Nigerians

We need your support to make lives better – FG tells Nigerians

New National ID card single, not 3 separate cards - FG clarifies

New National ID card single, not 3 separate cards - FG clarifies

Thousands protest for US troops to leave Niger, days after Russians' arrival

Thousands protest for US troops to leave Niger, days after Russians' arrival

I'm sorry for treating you badly - Oshiomhole apologises to APC defector

I'm sorry for treating you badly - Oshiomhole apologises to APC defector

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here’s why increase in electricity tariff won’t affect you [Channels TV]

This is unreasonable - Labour Party asks FG to reconsider electricity tariff hike

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration [Presidency]

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration

Ex-PDP chairman, 4 others acquitted of conspiracy, breach of peace charges

Ex-PDP chairman, 4 others acquitted of conspiracy, breach of peace charges