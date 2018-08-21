Pulse.ng logo
Man's corpse recovered in Friday's disaster

Man's corpse recovered in Friday's disaster

The Nigerian government has directed rescue workers to look for more casualties covered by the rubble of the Abuja Building Collapse.

  Published:
Emergency services search collapsed building for casualties.

Emergency services search collapsed building for casualties.

(Nigeria News)

From the rubble of Friday's Abuja Building Collapse lies the corpse of Sadiq Aliu, a man who is one of the victims of the tragedy which rocked Jabi four days ago.

At around 10am on Monday, August 20, 2018, Aliu's body is removed from the debris.

He is believed to be one of the illegal occupants of the building left abandoned before the incident.

Man's corpse recovered in Abuja Building Collapse disaster play

As NEMA calls off rescue operation at the Abuja collapsed building site, eyewitnesses say more people could be trapped underground.

(Goodness Adaoyiche/Pulse)

 

According to Punch News, "his relatives insisted on interring him at the cemetery in accordance with Islamic rites."

More reports confirm that the relatives of other victims have complained about the decision of emergency service and the government calling off a search and rescue activity for persons who may be trapped under the rubble.

ALSO READ: Little girl miraculously survives 3-storey building fall in Port-Harcourt

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo visits the scene of the tragedy.

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo visits the scene of the tragedy.

(NAN)

 

Mallam Muhammad Bello has given a directive urging the rescue team to resume work. This is contained in a report published by Punch yesterday.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

