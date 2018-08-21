Man's corpse recovered in Friday's disaster

news

From the rubble of Friday's Abuja Building Collapse lies the corpse of Sadiq Aliu, a man who is one of the victims of the tragedy which rocked Jabi four days ago.

At around 10am on Monday, August 20, 2018, Aliu's body is removed from the debris.

He is believed to be one of the illegal occupants of the building left abandoned before the incident.

According to Punch News, "his relatives insisted on interring him at the cemetery in accordance with Islamic rites."

More reports confirm that the relatives of other victims have complained about the decision of emergency service and the government calling off a search and rescue activity for persons who may be trapped under the rubble.

Mallam Muhammad Bello has given a directive urging the rescue team to resume work. This is contained in a report published by Punch yesterday.