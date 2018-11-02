Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

HUAWEI nova 3i is now available for pre-order

HUAWEI nova 3i is now available for pre-order

The HUAWEI nova 3i embodies elegance and incredible features like its unparallelled AI capabilities and exceptional dual 16MP + 2MP rear and 24 + 2MP front camera features.

  • Published:
HUAWEI nova 3i is now available for pre-order play

HUAWEI nova 3i is now available for pre-order

(File)

The global smartphone giant Huawei Technologies yet again impresses customers with its latest innovative Four Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Smartphone HUAWEI nova 3i.

The smartphone will be available for Pre-Order from October 31st to November 6th at Jumia and SLOT outlets across Nigeria and Huawei Technologies is gifting the first 120 people that Pre-Order ₦10,000 worth of vouchers!

HUAWEI nova 3i is now available for pre-order play

HUAWEI nova 3i is now available for pre-order

(File)

 

The HUAWEI nova 3i embodies elegance and incredible features like its unparallelled AI capabilities and exceptional dual 16MP + 2MP rear and 24 + 2MP front camera features. The smartphones state-of-the-art dual front and rear camera, are further powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The HUWAEI nova 3i captures impressive high clarity photos with its AI engineered beautification solutions that enhance skin tone to match visual age. Moreover, HUAWEI’s nova 3i has background scene recognition with nearly 200 different scenarios that can intelligently adjust the sharpness and colour for a high definition image allowing you to seize the moment and create lasting memories.

HUAWEI nova 3i is now available for pre-order play

HUAWEI nova 3i is now available for pre-order

(File)

The Huawei nova 3i also features a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen that provides a wide view of your world while fitting in your pocket. The large display is also comfortable to handle and perfect for getting work done. With an exquisite design, ergonomic streamlining, and rippled surface treatment, the phone has an elegant look and feel, and a convenient and comfortable form factor that fits every lifestyle.

The HUAWEI nova 3i has a large 128GB memory that can store up to 16,000+ photographs and is also equipped with other amazing features like the Face Unlock, 12nm Kirin 710 chipset + 4GB RAM, AI-powered 3D Qmojis, Android 8.1 operation system and the Finger Print Sensor!

HUAWEI nova 3i is now available for pre-order play

HUAWEI nova 3i is now available for pre-order

(File)

Haven’t heard enough? Huawei Technologies will also be giving the first 50 people that Pre-Order on Jumia and the first 70 people that Pre-Order from SLOT stores ₦10,000 vouchers! For a chance to WIN, simply pre-order the HUAWEI nova 3i on Jumia, follow the link https://www.jumia.com.ng/huawei-nova-3i/?source=NG_W44_SB2_HuaweiNova3 or visit SLOT on Saka Tinubu, Computer Village or other locations and fill out the Pre-Order card.

The HUAWEI nova 3i will be available from November 7th on Jumia and SLOT stores across the country.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Read all about the luxurious lifestyle of Otunba Cash before arrestbullet
3 Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international...bullet

Related Articles

Huawei Company to sponsor Nigerian youths on ICT training in China
Erdal Arikan Huawei Recognizes the Father of Polar Codes, for his Dedication to Basic Research and Exploration
Huawei Company sponsors 10 Nigerian youths to China for ICT training under the “Seeds for The Future” program
Huawei Company calls for entry for “Seeds for The Future” program for Nigerian university students
School Resumption Jumia, HP to provide 15 students with educational scholarships worth 3.7million
Huawei Brand launches position paper: "Dynamic and Healthy Development of ICT Industry Needs Support and Guidance from Governments"
Eric Xu Academic freedom drives progress in tech – Entrepreneur
Huawei Company’s academic partnerships aid development of digital economy
Asia Mobile Awards Huawei 'Video Conference Cloud Service' wins GSMA best mobile app for business
To connect the unconnected with innovations towards inclusive growth

Metro

This is how you can finish the year strong with a WIN!
Hubmart rewards customers with millions in free shopping with Awoof Promo draw
Mum of two kills herself because her mum maltreats her niece
Mother of 2 commits suicide because her mother maltreats her niece
This is how you can finish the year strong with a WIN!
This is how you can finish the year strong with a WIN!
See the FUNNY love letter a JSS 3 writes to his Corper-Teacher
See the FUNNY love letter a JSS 3 student wrote to his beautiful teacher
X
Advertisement