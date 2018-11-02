HUAWEI nova 3i is now available for pre-order

news

The global smartphone giant Huawei Technologies yet again impresses customers with its latest innovative Four Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Smartphone HUAWEI nova 3i.

The smartphone will be available for Pre-Order from October 31st to November 6th at Jumia and SLOT outlets across Nigeria and Huawei Technologies is gifting the first 120 people that Pre-Order ₦10,000 worth of vouchers!

The HUAWEI nova 3i embodies elegance and incredible features like its unparallelled AI capabilities and exceptional dual 16MP + 2MP rear and 24 + 2MP front camera features. The smartphones state-of-the-art dual front and rear camera, are further powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The HUWAEI nova 3i captures impressive high clarity photos with its AI engineered beautification solutions that enhance skin tone to match visual age. Moreover, HUAWEI’s nova 3i has background scene recognition with nearly 200 different scenarios that can intelligently adjust the sharpness and colour for a high definition image allowing you to seize the moment and create lasting memories.

The Huawei nova 3i also features a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen that provides a wide view of your world while fitting in your pocket. The large display is also comfortable to handle and perfect for getting work done. With an exquisite design, ergonomic streamlining, and rippled surface treatment, the phone has an elegant look and feel, and a convenient and comfortable form factor that fits every lifestyle.

The HUAWEI nova 3i has a large 128GB memory that can store up to 16,000+ photographs and is also equipped with other amazing features like the Face Unlock, 12nm Kirin 710 chipset + 4GB RAM, AI-powered 3D Qmojis, Android 8.1 operation system and the Finger Print Sensor!

Haven’t heard enough? Huawei Technologies will also be giving the first 50 people that Pre-Order on Jumia and the first 70 people that Pre-Order from SLOT stores ₦10,000 vouchers! For a chance to WIN, simply pre-order the HUAWEI nova 3i on Jumia, follow the link https://www.jumia.com.ng/huawei-nova-3i/?source=NG_W44_SB2_HuaweiNova3 or visit SLOT on Saka Tinubu, Computer Village or other locations and fill out the Pre-Order card.

The HUAWEI nova 3i will be available from November 7th on Jumia and SLOT stores across the country.

