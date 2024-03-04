ADVERTISEMENT
Ria Sean & Indian singer Kanika combine for an Afrobeats & Punjabi fusion

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats meets Punjabi music in exciting new trans-Atlantic genre fusion.

Directed by Olu The Wave, 'Koka' emerges as a pioneering track that effortlessly blends the energetic beats of Punjab with the soul-stirring rhythms of Afrobeats, creating a unique sound that is set to take the global music charts by storm. Kanika Kapoor's vocal prowess and Ria Sean's mesmerizing voice bring this cross-cultural phenomenon to life, celebrating the unity and diversity of global music traditions.

The creative minds behind the composition of 'Koka' include Kanika Kapoor, Ria Sean, and the talented Rishab Chaturvedi, making it a masterpiece of musical collaboration.

Released under Bajao Records, 'Koka' is a song and a visual feast, with its music video showcasing the colourful essence and cultural beauty of India and Nigeria. This release is poised to captivate listeners worldwide, offering a vibrant mix of melodies that appeal to a wide audience across different backgrounds.

'Koka' stands as a testament to the power of music to connect people, transcending geographical and cultural barriers. Kanika Kapoor and Ria Sean have set a new standard for international collaborations, creating a track that not only entertains but also unites.

With 'Koka,' Kanika Kapoor reaffirms her position as a boundary-pushing artist who's set to bring the two entertainment powerhouses of Nigeria and Indian together through her sensational talent.

Adeayo Adebiyi

