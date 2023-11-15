Reekado Banks unveils new exciting single 'Fakosi'

Renowned for consistently delivering what fans crave, the award-winning artist does not disappoint with 'Fakosi,' assuring listeners of an instant party anthem that arrives perfectly timed for the festive season.

Infused with infectious beats and an energetic vibe, 'Fakosi' is positioned to dominate airwaves and playlists, offering fans the ultimate soundtrack for their celebrations.

'Fakosi' serves as a testament to Reekado Banks' versatility and innovation as an artist, as he seamlessly ventures into the dynamic world of Amapiano, a genre gaining widespread recognition globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

This bold move underscores not only his commitment to musical evolution but also establishes him as a trendsetter in the ever-evolving landscape of African music.

Teaming up with the renowned producer Del-B, Reekado Banks once again showcases his ability to select collaborators who elevate his sound. Del-B's innovative production adds a layer of freshness to 'Fakosi,' crafting a track that feels both familiar and cutting-edge.