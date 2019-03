DJ Enimoney and Reekado Banks team up on new song, 'Ogede.'

The self acclaimed Wobey DJ and YBNL affiliate debuts his new single, 'Ogede' which features Banks Music boss, Reekado Banks.

In 2018, Enimoney was the man behind the massive single, 'Codeine Diet' that featured Reminisce and Tiwa Savage, and this is another bop heavy song that sees Reekado deliver some groovy melody.

Ogede was produced by Egar Boi.