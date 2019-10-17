Johnny Drille's Johnny's Room Live is returning in 3 Nigerian cities

They say the best things happen in threes. Over the next three months, starting in October 2019, Johnny's Room Live is returning in three Nigerian cities. The Lagos Edition, the first of the three, will happen on October 27 at Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island. It will feature another stunning set by Johnny Drille as well as a slew of talented opening acts.

Johnny's Room Live is an invitation into Johnny Drille's world as he has crafted it through sound and stories. The 2018 edition was an immersive experience that earned praise from artists, critics and fans alike. This year, the singer's looking to take things a few notches higher and give his fans an unforgettable experience.

“I want to give them the greatest show ever”, Johnny Drille says, “Last year, we got fans asking us to hold another edition barely months after the first. That’s what we’re promising. I want to give them a night they’ll want to relive forever”

Tickets are on sale at JohnnyDrille.com. All details are also available on the website.

The singer/songwriter got his start as a contestant on the 6th Edition of the MTN Project Fame Academy in 2013. He signed with Mavin Records in 2016 after his cover of D'ija's "Awww" caught the attention of iconic super-producer & founder, Don Jazzy. His most recent release, "Count On You" is a stripped-down love song about a lover's faith, trust and good intentions.

Johnny's Room Live will continue through Abuja and the singer's home city of Benin, on the 8th and 15th of December 2019, respectively.

The calendar might suggest gbedu szn is close but just before you get all sweaty, let's create a few nights for the stars.

