Future Sounds Vol.36 featuring Smada, Kold AF, OSELF, Kourageouz and more

Pulse Nigeria aims to highlight upcoming musicians whose sounds should rule the future with her Future Sounds playlist.

Songs added this week:

Smada & Mellow & Sleazy- Ye Anthem (Mellow & Sleazy Remix)

New NATIVE Records signee, Smada teams up with Mellow & Sleazy for the amapiano version of his 'Ye Anthem.'

Kold AF - Blues

With her new EP 'Kold SZN,' Kold AF is set to display her versatility, range, and penmanship with which is set to boldly announce herself to listeners.

'Blues', one of the records on the project is an eccentric piece of work that has awesome potential.

OSELF - Sorry

From Southern Nigeria, a new voice and an impeccable African next-gen artiste, Lil Oself is creating beautiful music that is soothing and copious in sweet melodies and well throughout lyricism.

The 19 years old Emo singer-songwriter, Lil O’self born George Joseph, a native of Akwa Ibom who is passionate about music and design. He’s recognized as one of the youngest artiste the South-South region and a multi-hyphenate graphic designer and meme art creator.

In October 2021, Lil O’self had a moment in the Nigerian music industry when his freestyle, “66 Clout” went viral on Twitter and was discovered by many including Nigerian A-list artistes.

In his early days in making music in High School, he was known as “George JD” and the young creative released mixtapes under the name. He found muse in superstar artistes like Drake, Wizkid, Juice WRLD and NF who influenced his music taste bud and provided him with vision and direction for his artistry.

Lil O’self is emerging from Port Harcourt, an industrious city that has produced some of Nigerian finest talented music creatives such as Duncan Mighty, Burna Boy, Omah Lay, LeriQ, Ajebo Hustlers and more.

Kourageouz - Milo

Emmanuel James Unekuojo, professionally known as “Kourageouz”, Is an Afrobeat musician from Kogi State, Nigeria. As a devoted choir member in church, He picked up interest in making music sometime in 2009 and it has been one hell of a journey for him. He was with a crew known as “SSR”. SSR is a group of friends who came together to make music as a team, for the love of it.

His career started professionally in 2019, where he released his first single titled “Owo Mi” under the name “Courageouz”. He released his follow up single in 2020 titled “No forget”. He left SSR in 2022 which led to a re-branding and a change of name from Courageouz to Kourageouz.

As a devoted Christian, Kourageouz claims he draws his inspiration from God, Also, from his environment and real life experiences.

Kourageouz is set to release his debut Ep under new management, “Weirdsid3”, Which a single titled “Milo” will be released off the Ep.

Kourageouz is set to get his music across all corners of Nigeria and the whole world and he is positive and confident in himself.

JeffreyBenson - Magic

A great deal of talent with just the right mix of audacity. If you were asked to describe JeffreyBenson (JB) and you went with the above phrase, you would be accurate. Born Jeffrey Okonkwo, the Canadian-Based Afrofusion artist from Lagos, Nigeria found a genuine love for music at a very early age. The curious nature of his backstory, his talent level to the dearing ideals that guides his creativity is intriguing.

An Alte song (Alternative sound) with a groovy hip hop bounce, one typical of the Toronto street music culture. “Magic” being an amapiano sound (A Genre from South-Africa) has a catchy hook accompanied with several melodious instruments that would have your feet moving. The song praises the complexity in African dance which an outsider may deem as Magic.

Smyley - Boogie Down

Here is another beautiful tune we found this week. Abdulqudus Ajenifuja, a Nigerian indie artist professionally known as Smyley returns with 'Boogie Down' a melodious pop song with amapiano elements.

Kelly Bran - Single

Inspired by the everyday hustle and bustle of an average Nigerian youth, Kelly Bran born Mustapha Balogun embraced music and chose the path of a recording and performing artiste.

The vibrant youngster from Kogi State makes Afrobeats. In 2021, he released “20 Years”, a beautiful tune featuring Dr. Dolor Entertainment artiste, Hotkid. Following up on the success of the song, he released the “Congratulations” EP, a 7-track body of work that mirrors his range and artistry.

Kelly Bran taps Yung Eno for his new music titled "Single", an amapiano vibration. The song is rhythmic with great melody and catchy ad libs with both Kelly Bran and Yung Eno delivering composed verses.

Timi Kei - Chop Life

Chop Life is a song about taking time out to relax and enjoy the little pleasures of life. It speaks against the faulty perspective that normalizes suffering, with the artiste affirming that suffering is not for him.

The song begins with the chorus and features two rap verses. It features electric guitar riffs and female background vocals that touch the soul, ending with a sample of an unusual quote from King Charles “if life shows you pepper my guy, make peppersoup!”

It was written and performed by Timi Kei, produced by Grey Beatz, featuring background vocals by Morravey and guitar played by J6, engineered by Cowleg Music.

Deena Ade ft SDC - Popping

'Popping' by Deena Ade featuring SDC is another lovely tune with so much potential. The youngster appeared in our radar this week and we are so excited to share his sound.

Boy M.A - WTD (What To Do)

Here's " Boy M.A" an artist from Port Harcourt, Nigeria. His latest single which is tagged "WTD (What To Do)" is dropping this Friday, 9th December 2022"