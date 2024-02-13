Davido extends debut run on Billboard Hot 100

The song which features Davido and Lojay was released in 2023 as part of the lead singles for Chris Brown's album '11:11'.

The single became Davido's and Lojay's first Billboard Hot 100 entry when it debuted on the chart at NO. 96.

The single has now reached a new peak of NO. 94 as it re-enters the chart dated February 17, 2024. This also marks a new peak for Davido and Lojay.

Davido and Lojay now join the rank of Nigerian artists who have spent multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 with Rema's over 52 weeks with his smash record 'Calm Down' taking the lead.

Davido has kicked off his 2024 on a high note with his news-making appearance on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix.