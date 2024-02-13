ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido extends debut run on Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido reaches a new peak on Billboard Hot 100.

Davido reaches new peak on Billboard Hot 100
Davido reaches new peak on Billboard Hot 100

Recommended articles

The song which features Davido and Lojay was released in 2023 as part of the lead singles for Chris Brown's album '11:11'.

The single became Davido's and Lojay's first Billboard Hot 100 entry when it debuted on the chart at NO. 96.

The single has now reached a new peak of NO. 94 as it re-enters the chart dated February 17, 2024. This also marks a new peak for Davido and Lojay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido and Lojay now join the rank of Nigerian artists who have spent multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 with Rema's over 52 weeks with his smash record 'Calm Down' taking the lead.

Davido has kicked off his 2024 on a high note with his news-making appearance on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix.

After losing his three nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards, Davido will be gearing up to add to his enviable collection of hit songs.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido extends debut run on Billboard Hot 100

Davido extends debut run on Billboard Hot 100

If any of my wives cheat on me it's over - singer Portable declares

If any of my wives cheat on me it's over - singer Portable declares

My parents had me at a young age so my grandmother raised me - Timi Dakolo

My parents had me at a young age so my grandmother raised me - Timi Dakolo

Joeboy kicks off his journey with Young Legend & Warner Music with new music

Joeboy kicks off his journey with Young Legend & Warner Music with new music

Ruggedman on how infidelity allegations and 9ice's song affected his life

Ruggedman on how infidelity allegations and 9ice's song affected his life

Falz, AY Makun defend Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi against cyberbullying

Falz, AY Makun defend Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi against cyberbullying

See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

If we didn't take Headies out of Nigeria it would have died - Ayo Animashaun

If we didn't take Headies out of Nigeria it would have died - Ayo Animashaun

Federal Ministry of Art celebrates Shofela Coker's Annie Awards nomination

Federal Ministry of Art celebrates Shofela Coker's Annie Awards nomination

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido talks about the journey that led him to the Grammys

My father told me no matter what happened at the Grammys I'm still a legend - Davido

Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

Nigerian rapper Ikechukwu Ikechukwu accused the Grammys of using Afrobeats for clout [Instagram/OfficialIkechukwu]

The Grammys used & betrayed us, we should stop submitting our songs - Rapper Ikechukwu

The Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions

Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions