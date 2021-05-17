Davido celebrates 10 years in the game with $10,000 talent hunt

Consequently, in celebration of his new single La La featuring CKay, he announces the launch of an international talent competition with a $10,000 cumulative prize and the opportunity of a One-on-One online meeting.

The competition is backed by World Scout, Orbiit whose platform will serve as the home for the competition and the Wellbeing Foundation Africa. The competition is open to musicians, singers, songwriters, producers and dancers across the world.

Orbiit is an online community targeted at players within the creative industry with the goal and vision of facilitating their growth and connecting them to a wider audience of brands and fans across the world.

How to participate?

Submission for Musicians, Singers and Producers

Cover La La w/ CKay or any other record from Davido’s discography.

Remix of La La or any other song by Davido.

Original song, or a cover of any song of your choice.

Submission for Dancers and Choreographers

Dance video to La La or any other song from his discography

Prizes

1st place: $6,000 USD + Career prize: One on One Instagram Live with DAVIDO

2nd Place: $3,000 USD

3rd Place: $1,000 USD

How Voting Works

Participants are responsible for their own votes. You are advised to share your personal entry link to your family, friends, fans and network to increase odds of winning.

Entry for the contest begins on May 4, 2021 @ 11:00 to June 9, 2021 @ 11:00

1st Round Voting

Open from:

Jun 9, 2021 @ 11:00 PM to Jun 18, 2021 @ 11:00 PM

Top 10 from each group move to round 2

2nd Round Voting

Open from:

Jun 18, 2021 @ 11:00 PM to Jun 28, 2021 @ 11:00 PM

Top 5 from each group move to round 3

3rd Round Voting

Open from:

Jun 28, 2021 @ 11:00 PM to Jul 8, 2021 @ 11:00 PM

Top 2 from each group move to semi-final groups

Semi-final Round Voting

Open from:

Jul 8, 2021 @ 11:00 PM to Jul 18, 2021 @ 11:00 PM

Top 1 from each semi-final group move to finals

Final Round Voting

Open from:

Jul 18, 2021 @ 11:00 PM to Jul 25, 2021 @ 11:00 PM

Winners - Judges will help reduce the 10 finalists to the winners of the Competition

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Jul 30, 2021 @ 11:00 PM

All dates and times are displayed in WAT