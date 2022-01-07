RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid release a video for their new single, 'Ballon D'or'

Grammy award-winning sensations Burna Boy and Wizkid have yet again created a monster masterpiece in the African Giant's new song 'Ballon D'Or. Produced by Nigerian British producer P2j, this banging track is inspired by one of the most prestigious trophies given to professional soccer players — Ballon D'Or whose recipient is regarded as the best male football player in the world.

Creating magic and raising the bar yet again, the chemistry and fluidity between two of the most successful African artistes on the continent and Grammy award winners, Burna Boy and Wizkid is a beauty to see.

Just in time for the holidays, this upbeat, feel-good sound arrives after the Afrofusion musician announced his history-making debut appearance at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2022 — making him the first Nigerian artist to headline a concert at the iconic venue for his show: 'One Night In Space', which follows Burna Boy’s sold out debut at LA’s 'The Hollywood Bowl', electrifying performances at 2021 Global Citizen Festival and The Governor’s Ball, as well as sold out international shows at London’s O2 Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and more venues around the globe, as part of his 2021 Space Drift tour.

2021 has seen Burna Boy join forces with diverse fellow artists for collaborations such as "I Feel It (Feat. Burna Boy)" with Jon Bellion; “Want It All” featuring Polo G, “Question” ft Don Jazzy, and Becky G x Burna Boy’s “Rotate,” featured in Pepsi’s global football campaign “Music Keeps Us Fizzing.”

The African Giant also allied with Justin Bieber on the 8x GRAMMY nominated album Justice and with 9x GRAMMY Award-nominee Sia for “Hey Boy”. He is currently nominated for the 64th GRAMMY awards alongside the multiple GRAMMY-award winning Angelique Kidjo for Best Global Performance on “Do Yourself.”

Listen to ''Ballon D'Or" here and on all digital platforms.

Watch below;

Burna Boy - B. D'OR feat. WizKid (Official Audio)

