Bella Shmurda evokes nostalgia with new single 'New Born Fela'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats street hop sensation Bella Shmurda has released a new single he calls 'New Born Fela' which honors the Afrobeat pioneer while also talking up Bella's talent.

Artist: Bella Shmurda

Song Title: New Born Fela

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: August 5, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Bella Shmurda - New Born Fela Song Art

Length: 2 minutes 09 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Dangbana Republik

Details/Takeaway: Bella Shmurda employs the services of a back up choir and a saxophonist to deliver a eulogy to the great Fela Anikulapo Kuti while also talking up his talent.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

