Artist: Bella Shmurda
Bella Shmurda evokes nostalgia with new single 'New Born Fela'
Afrobeats street hop sensation Bella Shmurda has released a new single he calls 'New Born Fela' which honors the Afrobeat pioneer while also talking up Bella's talent.
Song Title: New Born Fela
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 5, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:

Length: 2 minutes 09 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Dangbana Republik
Details/Takeaway: Bella Shmurda employs the services of a back up choir and a saxophonist to deliver a eulogy to the great Fela Anikulapo Kuti while also talking up his talent.
