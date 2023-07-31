Adekunle Gold ascends to Rockstar status with 'Tequila Ever After'

Now going by the moniker Tio Tequila (Mr. Tequila), Adekunle Gold is at another point in his artistic evolution, and this appears to be his highest level yet, as his music and style exude the properties of a Rockstar.

Speaking on how he made his latest album, Adekunle Gold shared that he had what he likes to call a life-changing shot of Tequila and the liquor placed him in a fantastic mood and inspired him to make his best music yet.

It's this happiness he shares on 'Tequila Ever After' where he allows listeners into the world of a man who made it to the top without losing his essence. On this album, he uses Tequila to make a toast as he celebrates his success.

ADVERTISEMENT

He categorically announces that he is sorting true happiness - something invaluable and which even his therapist's best efforts can't offer. Yet, he found it in "One Shot and One Smoke" as he alludes to the contribution of Tequila in his pursuit of peace of mind.

Adekunle Gold reiterates his desire for a stress-free life all through the album. "I will get everything I need in my own timing" he proclaims in the chart-topping party-starter 'Party No Dey Stop' where he celebrates his success.

Assured of the superlative talent that has seen him continue to win the admiration of fans across the world like in Europe where he's performing at Rock Festivals, Adekunle Gold doesn't shy away from flaunting his ability and the success it brings him.

While his unabashed showmanship borders on hedonism, it's a recurring theme in the works of some of the greatest artists in the world. Adekunle Gold celebrates buying his mother a house and his wife a luxurious car, and amidst this, he celebrates his ability through impressive compositions.

ADVERTISEMENT

On 'Soro,' Adekunle Gold delivers Highlife melodies smoothly laid over a blend of Afropop and Amapiano. He talks up himself and compares his prowess to the Nigerian Highlife great Chief Dennis Osadebe. He continues to tap into the South Eastern vibe as he refers to himself as the "Ogaranya'' (Big Man) a sentiment he repeats on 'Kere' where using Highlife, he reminds listeners he has been churning out hits since his first record 'Sade' which he released nearly a decade ago.

The confidence from talent and success combines with the confidence from Tequila as Adekunle Gold talks tough and states that he's in a league of his own. He cautions detractors not to take his calmness for cowardice in ODUMODUBLVCK assisted swaggering Hip Hop record 'Wrong Person'.

Amidst Adekunle Gold's showmanship, he constantly gives credit to God in an expression of his Christian faith. This is a mindset that he echoes in his interview where he always makes it a point to first express his gratitude to God.

While Adekunle Gold is at the summit of his artistry, he takes along other parts of him that have led him to this moment. He employs a rich use of Highlife melodies across the album while also referencing his come-up to provide a better appreciation of his success.

His first foray into Pop with 'Afro Pop Vol. 1' saw a significant leaning into Dancehall and Adekunle Gold is not losing this part of himself. In tracks like 'Sisi Ganja,' 'Do You Mind,' 'Don't Be A Baby', and 'Wrong Person' he offered impressive Afrobeats variants of Dancehall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richly talented and able to shapeshift, Adekunle Gold offers street-facing Afrobeats records which retains the musicality that sets him apart. His R&B influences shine in his duet with Simi and American rising sensation Coco Jones whose voices he accommodates and smoothly compliments.

Even when he showcases his Rockstar ambitions with his careful international collaborations, he retains his core and his talent allows him to shapeshift seamlessly to combine with Khalid for an impressive Pop cut, Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers for a Pop Rock record Adekunle Gold calls his "World Cup Song". And it takes impressive shapeshifting to collaborate with the Emmy-winning music producer Labrinth.

Overall, 'Tequila Ever After' stands out for its resounding balance which positions it for commerciality and critical acclaim across both domestic and international markets. Sonically, there's a rich variety of sound that allows it to escape monotonality without appearing scatterbrained. This is not an easy feat for many artists to pull off. Similarly, the album retains an underlining celebratory theme that allows for coherence and structure while also being balanced with delightful tracks that speak to the sensibilities of different listeners.

On records like 'Party No Dey Stop', ‘Do You Mind,’ 'Ogaranya', and 'Wrong Person' he delivers street-facing Party starters. He provides artistic depth and musicality with Log drums-employing Afropop records like 'Chasing Peace of Mind' and 'Soro' while also richly infusing Highlife elements for sonic depth.

Intentionality is the marker of every great body of work. In 'Tequila Ever After', intentionality can be found in the fine details. Adekunle Gold's decision to tap Malian legend Habib Koite and multi-winning Grammy Musician Nile Rodgers to bring their special touch to 'Chasing Peace Of Mind' and 'Falling Up' not only elevated the records but also showed intentionality.

ADVERTISEMENT

His decision to stretch his artistic boundaries and ignore the simplistic elements of making a hit by partnering with acclaimed music producers Labrinth and Pharrell Williams showcases intentionality.

The intentionality in the writing, collaborations, production, and the decision to retain artistic quality even while delivering hit records positions 'Tequila Ever After' for commercial and critical acclaim.

For Adekunle Gold, everything has led up to this moment. From being a Highlife fusion artist to deciding to embark on an artistic evolution after seeing Pharrell Williams’ tweet. And through these evolutions, he continues to stay intentional, and this is the fundamental element in the graceful fluidity of his talent.

Now, he's at the highest level of his artistry and operating at the summit of the game. He's a Rockstar enjoying every moment knowing fully well that the world is his stage.

Ratings: /10

ADVERTISEMENT

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.8/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.8/2

Production: 1.8/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.7/2

ADVERTISEMENT

Execution: 1.8/2