Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

6 songs that perfectly capture Nigeria's post-election mood

Adeayo Adebiyi
Timaya, LiBianca, Eedris Abdulkareem
Timaya, LiBianca, Eedris Abdulkareem

As a result, the post-election mood splits between sadness, disappointment, anger, indifference, victory, optimism, and pessimism. No matter which side of the divide you find yourself on, the following songs are a reflection of our country’s current mood:

1. Sadness - 'People' by LiBianca

For many, the outcome of the election has left them feeling drowned in sadness over the widespread malpractice, rigging, and harassment.

The little faith they have in the system has been dashed away, and they feel saddened by the hopelessness.

LiBianca's 'People' is a song that captures a sad state of mind—one that is so deeply rooted that it lacks physical manifestation.

2. Anger - 'Thunder Fire You' by Ric Hassani

This popular Nigerian invective has been constantly deployed to lash out at an annoying figure. In the aftermath of the presidential elections, this is the perfect song for anyone who is angry at the results and current state of affairs.

3. Victory - 'Oju Ti Won' by Danny Young

There's a section of the population whose post-election mood is one of triumph because they got what they wanted irrespective of the means deployed.

Danny Young's 'Oju Ti Won' allows them to celebrate their victory while throwing jabs at their opponents.

4. Indifference - 'I can't Kill Myself' by Timaya

Some people have long given up hope for a better Nigeria, and their post-election mood is that of indifference.

Timaya's record captures their state of mind, and they can't be bothered by Nigeria's woes.

5. Optimism - 'Great Nation' by Timi Dakolo

The 2023 presidential election saw more youthful participation, which many find inspiring. For many, irrespective of the outcome, this display of political consciousness by the country's biggest demographic inspires optimism about a better Nigeria.

Timi Dakolo's 'Great Nation' serves as an inspirational anthem and a call to arms for Nigerian youths.

6. Pessimism - 'Jaga Jaga' by Eedris Abdulkareem

For some, the aftermath of the election has finally reinforced their belief that the country is beyond salvation. The crushing disappointment has led to pessimism about elections in Nigeria.

'Jaga Jaga' is a record that speaks to Nigeria's ills, and after 20 years since its release, things aren't looking up for the country.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

