ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as an ATIKULATE [Pulse List]

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Saturday, 25th February 2023, Nigerians across the 36 states and the federal capital territory will be heading to the polls to elect a new president. If you're a supporter of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

1. 'Odogwu' by Burna Boy

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Known for his affluent and philanthropy, Atiku's supporters will find delight in this Burna Boy's record that captures the essence of a man of unlimited means and resources.

2. 'So Inspired' by WAJE

Atiku Abubakar has been trying to be president since 1993 and he hasn't given up despite not finding joy in the polls. This puts him across as a man who's relentless in the pursuit of what the wants and this song will remind his supporters of one of the reasons they support him.

3. 'Destiny' by Burna Boy

For Atiku, the presidency is something that he sees as a calling that he has to fulfill perhaps one bigger than him. This record by Burna Boy captures this mindset and reminds his supporters of the goal which they need to help him realize.

4. 'Amorawa' by Wande Coal

In the pursuit of his presidential ambition, Atiku has pitched his tent with different political parties thus making allies and opponents in the process. However, amidst all these, he has a band of followers who are still loyal to him.

This song by Wande Coal celebrates his supporters who can distinguish themselves from the crowd.

5. 'Song Of Victory' by R-Kelly

Like supporters of other leading parties, Atiku's supporters will fancy their chance of winning the election. This celebratory anthem by R-Kelly sets a victorious mindset that will spur them on to support their candidate.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as a BATIST [Pulse List] ]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as a BATIST [Pulse List] ]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as an ATIKULATE [Pulse List]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as an ATIKULATE [Pulse List]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on election day as an OBIDIENT [Pulse Lists]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on election day as an OBIDIENT [Pulse Lists]

Afro-pop hitmaker, EBlack releases amazing single titled 'How I Wish'

Afro-pop hitmaker, EBlack releases amazing single titled 'How I Wish'

2023 Elections: 8 Songs that should be on your election day playlist

2023 Elections: 8 Songs that should be on your election day playlist

'BBTitans': Thabana, Khosicle, and Juvone punished for breaking rule of the Great Divide

'BBTitans': Thabana, Khosicle, and Juvone punished for breaking rule of the Great Divide

The Big Brother Hall of Fame: 7 Most successful former housemates

The Big Brother Hall of Fame: 7 Most successful former housemates

5 Nigerian musicians who have collaborated with international artists

5 Nigerian musicians who have collaborated with international artists

R. Kelly gets extra 20-year jail term for child porn crimes

R. Kelly gets extra 20-year jail term for child porn crimes

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems, Speed Darlington, Teni

Speed Darlington knocks Tems and Teni for imitating Tiwa Savage

Asake, Lojay, Mohbad, Davido

Top 10 Amapiano songs by Nigerian artists

Burna Boy

'I had dreams of playing in the NBA as a kid,' Burna Boy shares

Braynn

Bryann releases first single post BBN titled 'Honest Decision'