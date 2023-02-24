2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as an ATIKULATE [Pulse List]

Known for his affluent and philanthropy, Atiku's supporters will find delight in this Burna Boy's record that captures the essence of a man of unlimited means and resources.

2. 'So Inspired' by WAJE

Atiku Abubakar has been trying to be president since 1993 and he hasn't given up despite not finding joy in the polls. This puts him across as a man who's relentless in the pursuit of what the wants and this song will remind his supporters of one of the reasons they support him.

3. 'Destiny' by Burna Boy

For Atiku, the presidency is something that he sees as a calling that he has to fulfill perhaps one bigger than him. This record by Burna Boy captures this mindset and reminds his supporters of the goal which they need to help him realize.

4. 'Amorawa' by Wande Coal

In the pursuit of his presidential ambition, Atiku has pitched his tent with different political parties thus making allies and opponents in the process. However, amidst all these, he has a band of followers who are still loyal to him.

This song by Wande Coal celebrates his supporters who can distinguish themselves from the crowd.

5. 'Song Of Victory' by R-Kelly