Watch the official trailer for 'A True Blue June'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

OT Boats films has debuted the official trailer for its forthcoming title 'A True Blue June' ahead of its theatrical release confirmed for this June.

A True Blue June film [Instagram]
A True Blue June film [Instagram]

Written by Ajiboye Olawusi and directed by Sesan Alabi and Olaolu Abeeb Ashafa, the film follows a male lead whose political ambitions take a violent and dramatic turn. The official synopsis reads: "Ayomide Kashoro, a philanthropist and man of the people, vies for the governor seat, as it transitions from a military to civilian rule and events take a dramatic turn..."

The film takes a refreshing and timely new twist to its political violence theme especially as the country gets set for the 2023 general elections.

'A True Blue June' will launch in cinemas on June 24, a few weeks after the June 12 celebration which commemorates Nigeria's freedom from military to democratic rule.

The star-studded film stars an impressive Nollywood ensemble including Segun Arinze in the lead role, Bimbo Manuel, Yvonne Jegede, Ayo Badmus, Okey Uzoechi, Charles Okocha, Hassan Hassan, Yemi Solade, Kunle Coker, Senator Tosin, and Lanre Adediwura. The political drama is distributed by Genesis Distribution and produced by Odimayo Temilade for OT Bolts films

Watch the official trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

