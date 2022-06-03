RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Lanniup Consulting to partner with RTF on debut Nollywood and Caribbean film [Exclusive]

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

A Nollywood and Caribbean collaboration is officially in the works with production confirmed for the later half of the year.

Realtime International Film Festival
Realtime International Film Festival

Pulse has confirmed that the first of its kind collaboration is by five-star rated film festival Realtime International Film Festival and Trinidad and Tobago film production company Lanniup Consulting.

According a press statement gathered by Pulse, the duo recently signed a partnership deal to bring about the new project which bridges the gap between Nollywood and its Caribbean fanbase.

"The aim of this agreement is to produce the first ever hybrid film between Nollywood and the Caribbean Film industry hopefully in the latter half of this year. This film will be shot on location in both Nigeria and Trinidad & Tobago using a combined cast and crew from both countries. It is the hope that this endeavour will become the cornerstone for future collaboration between our two countries’ film industries," an excerpt of the statement reads.

Founded in 2016 by Stanlee Ohikhuare, the Realtime International Film Festival has over the years, prided itself as a festival that focuses squarely on filmmakers - a gathering where they can collaborate, learn & create hence, the slogan “For Filmmakers, by Filmmakers”.

This year's edition is expected to hold from August 19- 29 in Edo state's capital, Benin. The call for entries was announced last year August and officially closed on April 1, 2022.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

