Toke Makinwa returns as host of BBNaija ‘The Buzz’ season 2

The Buzz is back! The Showmax Original talk show on trending gist from the Big Brother Naija show has been renewed for a new season.

Toke Makinwa on 'BBN S6: The Buzz' [Showmax]

The streaming service confirmed season two of the show on Wednesday, in a video featuring Toke Makinwa.

The media personality returns as the show’s host with the promise of exciting moments, guests and all the spicy hot gist from the reality show’s new season.

BBNaija’s The Buzz launched last year with season six of the reality show. New weekly episodes featured celebrities taking rounds to analyse the housemates. A selling point for the show was its exclusive access to unaired diary sessions.

This year’s Big Brother Naija season is set to commence this weekend. The two-day opening show will be from July 22 to 23, 2022.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

