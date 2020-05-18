The makers of the critically acclaimed 'Sylvia' are set to thrill fans with their third feature film, 'The Razz Guy' directed by Udoka Oyeka.

According to reports, the comedy, shot in 2019, stars popular comedy skits maker, Nosa Afolabi popularly known as Lasisi Elenu in his debut lead role in a feature film. It follows the story of an arrogant lawyer who loses his ability to speak after a spell is cast on him.

'The Razz Guy' also stars Nancy Isime, Tina Mba, Nobert Young, Broda Shaggi, Omotunde Adebowale-David, Bucci Franklin among others.

An official release date is yet to be confirmed.