'Shanty Town' lands official release date on Netflix

Inemesit Udodiong

The Netflix original series is set to hit the streaming service next month.

Chidi Mokeme stars as Scar in the forthcoming crime thriller [Instagram/realchichinworah]
Chidi Mokeme stars as Scar in the forthcoming crime thriller [Instagram/realchichinworah]

'Shanty Town,' the highly anticipated crime thriller is headed to Netflix soon as the official release date has been revealed.

Following the news that the platform acquired the feature film-turned limited series earlier this year, the show is set to premiere exclusively on the streamer on January 20, 2022.

Announcing the exciting news online, Dimeji Ajibola (Ratnik) wrote, "The date is set. #shantytownthemovie is coming to @naijaonnetflix as Original Series. This is a win for the entire cast and crew. Congratulations."

Written by Xavier Ighorodje and Donald Tombia, 'Shanty Town' follows a group of courtesans attempting to escape the grasp of a notorious kingpin. Political corruption and blood ties make their escape an almost impossible goal.

The Chinenye Nworah produced film features a number of film industry heavyweights including Chidi Mokeme as the lead, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Nse Ikpe-Etim and Toyin Abraham.

Award-winning cinematographer John Demps is attached to the project, which wrapped principal photography last year.

'Shanty Town' will premiere on Netflix on January 20, 2023.

Enjoy a little teaser:

