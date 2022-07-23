RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Shanty Town: Netflix reportedly acquires Dimeji Ajibola directed limited series

Shanty Town, the much talked-about crime thriller written by Xavier Ighorodje and Donald Tombia is headed to Netflix.

Chidi Mokeme as Scar in 'Shanty Town'
Chidi Mokeme as Scar in 'Shanty Town'

According to multiple reports, Netflix has acquired the feature film turned limited series directed by Dimeji Ajibola (Ratnik).

While the streamer is yet to confirm the acquisition, talks have been underway since 2021 for a proposed streaming release.

Filming for the star-studded production kicked off in May with Chidi Mokeme in the lead role as a character named Scar.

In October 2021, Ajibola teased fans with a first-look clip at the character. Shanty Town also stars Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Shaffy Bello, Sola Sobowale, Chidi Mokeme, Zubby Micheal, Toyin Abraham, Nancy Isime, Lilian Afe, Paul Mr P Okoye, Regina Daniel, Ali Nuhu, Slimcase and BBNaija Mercy Eke.

The thriller is produced by Chinenye Nworah, with cinematography by Jonathan Kovel.

