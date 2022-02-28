RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Rogers Ofime wraps up production for 'Conversations in Transit'

The forthcoming feature film was shot almost entirely on a moving train.

Osas Ighodaro in 'Conversations in Transit'
Osas Ighodaro in 'Conversations in Transit'

Principal photography has officially wrapped up for Rogers Ofime’s game changing film 'Conversation in Transit'.

Confirming the end of filming, actor Alexx Ekubo who stars in a supporting role, shared an Instagram post hailing the filmmaker and the project.

"Alejandro Gonzalez Innaritu once said; To make a film is easy, to make a good film is war, to make a very good film is a miracle," Ekubo wrote.

"Let me add, attempting to shoot a film entirely on a moving train in Nigeria is utter madness. What @rogersofime & the entire cast & crew of @citthemovie are doing is nothing short of a Mad War Miracle, & I’m glad to be part of the gladiators."

Directed by Robert Peters and scripted by Ummi Baba-Ahmed, Tope Bolade-Akinbode and Dichie Enunwa, 'Conversations in Transit' follows the story of an heiress, Hajara, an event planner, Ini, and a career woman, Adeola on a train ride. All three ladies must decide on what their future holds as they each come to terms with their troubling circumstances.

The film stars an impressive cast including Richard Mofe-Damijo, Osas Ighodaro, Alexx Ekubo, Rahama Sadau, Tope Tedela, Uzee Usman, Tana Adelana, Yvonne Nelson among others.

Recall that Ofime first announced the herculean project in October 2021 describing it as a first of its kind in Nollywood.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the unveiling of a new film experience, the first of its kind in this part of Africa. Great movie production has been achieved in Nollywood over the years. Native Media and our other colleagues in the industry have consistently kept the Nigerian flag flying," the filmmaker said at an event unveiling the film. He further revealed that the Nigerian Railway corporation and the Ministry of Transportation well fully involved in the project.

Principal photography finally kicked off early February with Ofime sharing an announcement unveiling the film's major cast.

