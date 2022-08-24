Psychological dramas that will mess with your mind

They can be subtle, slow and even laced with some form of comedy, but they'd always fulfil the task of evoking fear from any viewer.

But, messing with your mind doesn't need any jump scare, eerie music or gory sights to. The story and visual storytelling is hypnotic enough to act as a catalyst to speeden the delivery of a mind-boggling film experience.

So, here we list some of the best psychological thrillers ever released and guaranteed to mess with your minds.

1. Get Out

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, the psychological thriller is a commentary on racism. It is a story of how a group of white Americans use the organs of black Americans to preserve themselves using hypnotism.

It's a simple story of how happy events can turn sour without you realizing it. The silence is what freaks out the viewers the most.

ece-auto-gen

2. The silence of the Lambs

This is a film adaptation of Thomas Harris’s classic novel. The film follows Clarice, a young FBI cadet who needs help tracking down a serial killer. She seeks the help of a former psychiatrist and cannibal murderer Dr. Hannibal. This results in a very mind disturbing experience

BusinessInsider

3. The Sixth Sense

When an 8-year-old boy says, "I see dead people," you know you're in for a thrilling ride. This is a film about a little boy who can talk to the dead. He later seeks the help of a child psychologist. The sequence of events that follow is just as thrilling as the idea of a young boy seeing dead people

Pulse Nigeria

4. American Psycho

Investment banker by day and serial killer by night: this is the life of our lead character. Patrick is an investment banking executive who hides his nighttime life as a serial killer. When people around him begin to suspect him, their discovery shocks them to their bones.

BusinessInsider

5. Gone Girl

The story of a former writer named Nick and his wife Amy. The perfect couple. Their relationship is soon severed when Amy goes missing on their fifth wedding anniversary and Nick becomes the primary suspect.