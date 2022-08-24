RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Psychological dramas that will mess with your mind

Babatunde Lawal

Watching a horror film filled with jump scares, questioning your decision making is one thing but seeing a psychological thriller that will mess with your mind is another.

Gone Girl
Gone Girl

Although, the best horror movies are not necessarily the ones with excessive jump scares and gory views—of course, those also freak a lot of people out, the best of them are the ones that slowly take you on a ride into the helm of darkness.

They can be subtle, slow and even laced with some form of comedy, but they'd always fulfil the task of evoking fear from any viewer.

But, messing with your mind doesn't need any jump scare, eerie music or gory sights to. The story and visual storytelling is hypnotic enough to act as a catalyst to speeden the delivery of a mind-boggling film experience.

So, here we list some of the best psychological thrillers ever released and guaranteed to mess with your minds.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, the psychological thriller is a commentary on racism. It is a story of how a group of white Americans use the organs of black Americans to preserve themselves using hypnotism.

It's a simple story of how happy events can turn sour without you realizing it. The silence is what freaks out the viewers the most.

Get Out
"Get Out" ece-auto-gen

This is a film adaptation of Thomas Harris’s classic novel. The film follows Clarice, a young FBI cadet who needs help tracking down a serial killer. She seeks the help of a former psychiatrist and cannibal murderer Dr. Hannibal. This results in a very mind disturbing experience

The Silence of the Lambs.
"The Silence of the Lambs." BusinessInsider

When an 8-year-old boy says, "I see dead people," you know you're in for a thrilling ride. This is a film about a little boy who can talk to the dead. He later seeks the help of a child psychologist. The sequence of events that follow is just as thrilling as the idea of a young boy seeing dead people

The Sixth Sense
The Sixth Sense Pulse Nigeria

Investment banker by day and serial killer by night: this is the life of our lead character. Patrick is an investment banking executive who hides his nighttime life as a serial killer. When people around him begin to suspect him, their discovery shocks them to their bones.

American Psycho (2000)
"American Psycho" (2000) BusinessInsider

The story of a former writer named Nick and his wife Amy. The perfect couple. Their relationship is soon severed when Amy goes missing on their fifth wedding anniversary and Nick becomes the primary suspect.

This is followed by a series of twists and turns that reveals the shocking truth of what happened.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.
