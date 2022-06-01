RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Lillian Esoro, Ali Nuhu, Ruggedman to star in Jim Iyke's 'Sin' series

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Filming has officially kicked off for 'Sin', a series produced by Jim Iyke's film production company 6th Sense.

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke [Instagram/JimIyke]
Nollywood actor Jim Iyke [Instagram/JimIyke]

The actor announced principal photography early this week via his Instagram handle. The post featured BTS videos from the ongoing production with a caption detailing its cast and crew.

Recommended articles

'Sin' will star Lillian Esoro, Ali Nuhu, Eniola Badmus, Norbert Young, veteran rapper Ruggedman and Big Brother Naija reality star Prince Nelson Enwerem among others.

Jim Iyke's longtime business partner Moses Inwang will direct the series while the Nollywood star is credited as Producer and Executive Producer.

News of the series first broke early May by screenwriter Emil B. Garuba. The filmmaker announced in an Instagram post that the series was acquired by 6th Sense Movies.

"SIN, a series concept @sutoritera.ng created in collaboration with @zivaworksltd was recently acquired by Jim Iyke’s @6thsensemovies and is being developed into a series. It’s just one of the many projects we’ve come up with over the years and believe me there’s much more in the pipeline," Garuba wrote.

"Thanks to @emgaruba and @chibrenda90 of Zivaworks for their continued creative partnership, and @jim.iyke for believing in the concept enough to get the ball rolling. Special thanks to @chibuikeibe_ for bringing us all together. If and when this gets the greenlight I promise y’all are in store for one hell of a ride!"

The series precedes 'Bad Comments' sequel 'The Crusader' set to begin filming in July.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Lillian Esoro, Ali Nuhu, Ruggedman to star in Jim Iyke's 'Sin' series

Lillian Esoro, Ali Nuhu, Ruggedman to star in Jim Iyke's 'Sin' series

A petition to yank Amber Heard off 'Aquaman 2' hits 4.4 million signatures

A petition to yank Amber Heard off 'Aquaman 2' hits 4.4 million signatures

I tore my lip on set - Bovi recounts worst acting experience of all time

I tore my lip on set - Bovi recounts worst acting experience of all time

Falz to feature Boy Spyce, Tiwa Savage, Chike, The Cavemen, others in 'Bahd' album

Falz to feature Boy Spyce, Tiwa Savage, Chike, The Cavemen, others in 'Bahd' album

BBNaija: How to watch the 'Shine Ya Eye' Reunion show online

BBNaija: How to watch the 'Shine Ya Eye' Reunion show online

Falanamusic drops cheerful music video for 'Energy (REUP)'

Falanamusic drops cheerful music video for 'Energy (REUP)'

Ini Edo reveals how motherhood changed her lifestyle

Ini Edo reveals how motherhood changed her lifestyle

'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)' by Kizz Daniel & Tekno spends third week at No. 1 on Turntable Top 50

'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)' by Kizz Daniel & Tekno spends third week at No. 1 on Turntable Top 50

Trending

Why is Morgan Freeman permanently banned from visiting Russia?

Morgan Freeman

A new season of ‘Picture Perfect’ series is officially in the works

'Picture Perfect: Raising Jobestina' [Iroko TV]

Throwback: Remembering Tunde Kelani's Maami

Maami by Tunde Kelani [Medium]

Comedian D.L. Hughley calls out Mo’Nique over contract dispute

D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique