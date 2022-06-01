Lillian Esoro, Ali Nuhu, Ruggedman to star in Jim Iyke's 'Sin' series

'Sin' will star Lillian Esoro, Ali Nuhu, Eniola Badmus, Norbert Young, veteran rapper Ruggedman and Big Brother Naija reality star Prince Nelson Enwerem among others.

Jim Iyke's longtime business partner Moses Inwang will direct the series while the Nollywood star is credited as Producer and Executive Producer.

News of the series first broke early May by screenwriter Emil B. Garuba. The filmmaker announced in an Instagram post that the series was acquired by 6th Sense Movies.

"SIN, a series concept @sutoritera.ng created in collaboration with @zivaworksltd was recently acquired by Jim Iyke’s @6thsensemovies and is being developed into a series. It’s just one of the many projects we’ve come up with over the years and believe me there’s much more in the pipeline," Garuba wrote.

"Thanks to @emgaruba and @chibrenda90 of Zivaworks for their continued creative partnership, and @jim.iyke for believing in the concept enough to get the ball rolling. Special thanks to @chibuikeibe_ for bringing us all together. If and when this gets the greenlight I promise y’all are in store for one hell of a ride!"