'Juju Stories' to premiere on Halloween of 2021

According to confirmed reports, the Oge Obasi produced feature film will be released by Canal Olympia in 12 West African countries.

In 'Suffer the Witch' by CJ Obasi, love and friendship turns into obsession, when a young college woman attracts her crush's interest. In 'Love Potion' by Omonua, an unmarried woman agrees to use juju to find herself an ideal mate and in 'Yam' by Makama, consequences arise when a street urchin picks up seemingly random money from the roadside.