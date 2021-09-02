Michael Omonua, CJ Obasi and Abba T. Makama's anthology feature film 'Juju Stories' has been confirmed for an October 31, 2021 theatrical release.
'Juju Stories' to premiere on Halloween of 2021
The feature film will premiere in 12 countries across West Africa.
According to confirmed reports, the Oge Obasi produced feature film will be released by Canal Olympia in 12 West African countries.
Starring Paul Utomi, Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Michael Ejoor, Nengi Adoki, Belinda Yanga Agedah, Elvis Poko, Don Ekwuazi, 'Juju Stories' tackles juju in contemporary Lagos with three stories.
In 'Suffer the Witch' by CJ Obasi, love and friendship turns into obsession, when a young college woman attracts her crush's interest. In 'Love Potion' by Omonua, an unmarried woman agrees to use juju to find herself an ideal mate and in 'Yam' by Makama, consequences arise when a street urchin picks up seemingly random money from the roadside.
A private screening for the award-winning feature recently held in Lagos with diplomatic dignitaries and the crème de la crème of the Nollywood film industry in attendance.
