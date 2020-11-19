Inkblot has released the official trailer for its upcoming comedy drama, 'Quam's Money' which will see Falz TheBahdGuy reprise his role as Quam aka Sweet Boy Q in 'New Money'(2018).

Written by Naz Onuzo and directed by Kayode Kasum, 'Quam's Money' follows the story of Quam Omole ( Falz), a security guard-turned-millionaire, whose life is thrown into chaos after he loses N500 million to a group of fraudsters.

The movie also stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Williams Uchemba, Toni Tones, Michelle Dede, Karibi Fubara, Buchi Ojieh, with Jemima Osunde and Blossom Chukwujekwu and opens in cinemas December 11, 2020.

Watch the trailer: