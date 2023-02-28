BBTitans: Thabang takes the ladies by storm with his charm

Thabang, who has been called a "baby boy" many times, has been referred to as the heartthrob of the 'BBTitans' show. With his good looks and charm, it's no surprise that Thabang has captured the hearts of many people inside and outside the house.

On the inside, many of the ladies are trying their best to win the young man's attention. from Khosi to Nellisa and now, Olivia has told Nana about her feelings for the young man.

Olivia stated in a video that Thabang is not even trying to get to know her; she also stated that she believes this is a result of the current situation and that he just wants to chill because of the way things are with Khosi and Nellisa.

Olivia further stated that she feels that Thabang is under pressure and is overwhelmed by the things going on around him that he's not used to. She also said he is still a baby, but he's not a player. She believes he is a lover boy and fails as a player.

Olivia ended her talk with Nana by affirming that she would definitely speak to him about her feelings.

Thabang and Nellisa

Meanwhile, Thabang and Nellisa have settled their issues and decided to move on with their relationship.