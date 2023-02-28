ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBTitans: Thabang takes the ladies by storm with his charm

Babatunde Lawal

Now everyone wants a piece of the housemate.

Thabang
Thabang

'Big Brother Titans' housemate Thabang has been gaining a lot of attention lately from the female contestants on the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Thabang, who has been called a "baby boy" many times, has been referred to as the heartthrob of the 'BBTitans' show. With his good looks and charm, it's no surprise that Thabang has captured the hearts of many people inside and outside the house.

On the inside, many of the ladies are trying their best to win the young man's attention. from Khosi to Nellisa and now, Olivia has told Nana about her feelings for the young man.

Olivia stated in a video that Thabang is not even trying to get to know her; she also stated that she believes this is a result of the current situation and that he just wants to chill because of the way things are with Khosi and Nellisa.

Olivia further stated that she feels that Thabang is under pressure and is overwhelmed by the things going on around him that he's not used to. She also said he is still a baby, but he's not a player. She believes he is a lover boy and fails as a player.

Olivia ended her talk with Nana by affirming that she would definitely speak to him about her feelings.

Meanwhile, Thabang and Nellisa have settled their issues and decided to move on with their relationship.

Thabang mentioned that he does not mind Nellisa doing what she wants. She should just make an issue out of it when he does. Nellisa admitted to caring about Thabang and that the things he does bother her.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sho The Icon is back with new single titled 'Duro'

Sho The Icon is back with new single titled 'Duro'

BBTitans: Thabang takes the ladies by storm with his charm

BBTitans: Thabang takes the ladies by storm with his charm

Gay Nigerian drama wins queer film award at Berlinale 2023

Gay Nigerian drama wins queer film award at Berlinale 2023

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid to headline Afro-nation Portugal

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid to headline Afro-nation Portugal

Toyin Abraham claps back at critics with fearless declaration

Toyin Abraham claps back at critics with fearless declaration

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson welcome their first bundle of joy!

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson welcome their first bundle of joy!

BBTitans: Ebubu and Tsatsii win the Head of House title again

BBTitans: Ebubu and Tsatsii win the Head of House title again

Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun welcome a set of twins after 7 years of waiting

Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun welcome a set of twins after 7 years of waiting

2023 Elections: Mr Macaroni cries out over death threat

2023 Elections: Mr Macaroni cries out over death threat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Highest grossing Nollywood films of all time

Top 10 highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time

ebuka and lawrence

'BBTitans': Ebuka shares why he won't host the eviction show next Sunday

BBtitans [DSTV]

'BBTitans': Big Brother tricks housemates…again

BBtitans [DSTV]

'BBTitans': Juvone and Thabana punish the Royals