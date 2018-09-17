Wizkid's baby mama says her son is not part of Balogun family

news

The drama between Wizkid and his baby mamas doesn't look like it would be ending anytime soon as Binta Diallo has come out to say her son is not part of the Balogun family.

The gist is that there is a page on Instagram named @thebalogunboys which shares photos for the three sons of the music star. The said page shared photos of Ayodeji who happens to be Diallo's son which didn't go down well with Diallo.

Apparently angered over the child support battle she currently is facing with Wizkid, Diallo attacked the page. According to her, Ayodeji is not a part of the Balogun family and Wizkid can go ahead and love his other kids.

"Stop posting my son here @thebalogunboys my child is not part of your Balogun family just stop with the fake love shit. Nigga need serious help for real, I can’t deal. this deadbeat can follow this page and show fake love to my son here but never bothered to follow my son’s account or be a father to him. Post the kids you love, claimed and your family. P.S I know who running this account," she wrote.

This is coming barely a week after she had dragged Wizkid on Instagram over his refusal to pay child support for their son since February 2018.

Wizkid's baby mama says she was begged by family from suing him

Binta Diallo who is Wizkid's second baby mama has revealed that she was begged by the singer's family from suing him to court so as to avoid immigration issues . The music star's baby mama recently shared documents pertaining to the custody and support of their son, Ayodeji jnr. In the documents, it was agreed that Wizkid would pay child support of $2000 monthly.

However, Binta revealed that since the agreement took effect in February 2018, she hasn't been able to get anything from Wizkid. Every move made to reach Wizkid through his lawyers have proved abortive as his legal team insists that they haven't been able to reach him.

She revealed that she has refused to sue him to court because his family members begged her so as avoid him from having immigration issues. Binta didn't end it there, she took to her Instagram stories on Monday, September 10, 2018, where she posted a number of posts, calling Wizkid a deadbeat dad.