Tuoyo is the first male housemate to be evicted from the BBNaija 'Pepper Dem' season four house.

The part-time stripper and Nollywood hopeful was a guest at Pulse studio on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, and we got to talk about his stay in the Big Brother house for three weeks.

For Tuoyo, he enjoyed every moment in the house even though he regrets not coming out to reveal his stripper side on time for the viewers and housemates in the house. First on our questions list was how he felt about the new celebrity status that comes with a housemate in the BBNaija house.

"I'm doing fine, I'm trying to adjust to the celebrity life, I'm still shocked because the paparazzi and everything and I'm like na me be this? Three weeks ago now I'm here like this, so yea we just used to the life but its very very interesting," he said.

When asked if he didn't see it coming, Tuoyo said he didn't envisage that he was going to be this huge as the reception as been out of the world for him.

"I saw it coming but I didn't know it would be like this. I never expected it. I didn't know it would be like this at all," he said.

When the names of the housemates who nominated Tuoyo was revealed on the day he was evicted, he appeared surprised. So we got to ask him why he looked shocked at those who nominated him especially one of his close buddies in the house.

"I think you are trying to refer to one person which is Frodd. Its a game and I think if we had stayed longer in the house, for like two months it would be normal for me to nominate and him to nominate me but I just felt it was too early because after nominating me, the bro became closer to me. He told me 'i love you' on my birthday. That's being Judas Iscariot na...thats being Judas so i understand people might say he nominated me before we started to bond but I feel like if you are not my guy, you are not my guy and if you nominate me, just give me that space in the house let me just know that we are not relating at all, than you telling me your issues and trying to help the girl you like to like you back and still go and nominate me. I just feel it's against the guys rule at that particular time. But its a game sha so I understand," he said.

However, Touyo feels Frodd's action isn't going to ruin or cause friction in their already existing relationship. For Tuoyo every moment spent in the house for three weeks were the best moments for him as he will continue to value them.

"Everything was the best moment for me; the workout sessions in the morning, the tasks, the Saturday parties, the food, everything in the house," he said.

We got to ask Tuoyo about his part-time stripping hobby, and why it took him so long to strip for his fans which made him a lot of fans at his last weekend in the house.

"I think like I told Ebuka at one time if I wear pant in that house every day, una go tire for me. So everything should be under moderation. So I felt like that first week lemme make them want it since they know that there is a stripper in the house like they would say 'let us see this guy' and I'll be like I'll give it to them later on. But I think that was my mistake. If I started early and show myself very well, am not sure I'll be sitting down here right now. Normally, I'm a reserved person, I observe first before I start relating to people. I wanted to know who were the negative and positive people in the house. I was using my time that first week to observe every single housemate in the house. I think that was where I made that mistake," he said.

Tuoyo goes on to talk about his relationship in the house with the ladies, especially Diane who a lot of people felt he had a soft spot for.

"I was close to some certain people in the house. I was close to Lamborghini Mercy, I was close to Diane, I was close to Esther and I was close to KimOprah at a certain point in time. So someone I really liked in the house was Diane because I liked her personality. She is reserved, she's not too loud and I don't like loud girls so I think that's why I bonded well with Diane in the house," he said.

We also got to chat briefly about the flower request he made in the house for Diane which was not granted by Big Brother. When asked what he plans to do in the future, Tuoyo says he wants to go into the entertainment industry, Nollywood to be specific.

Tuoyo is the first male housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house 'Pepper Dem' season four. He was evicted on Sunday, July 21, 2019, after scoring the lowest points amongst the nominated housemates.